Edghill orders impoundment as business blocks gov’t cleanup on Railway Embankment

— Minister says repeated obstruction is wasting taxpayers’ money, creating criminal haven and environmental hazard

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Friday ordered the impoundment of multiple vehicles belonging to a business on the old Railway Embankment behind the GuyOil gas station, after government contractors were deliberately blocked from clearing derelict vehicles and scrap materials from the area.

The Minister, who conducted a live on-site inspection, said the business, Global Spare Parts and Auto Sales, allegedly deliberately blocked cleanup operations by placing heavy-duty trucks across the access route, preventing contractors from removing abandoned vehicles, vehicle parts and scrap metal scattered throughout the corridor.

“This is the fifth time since I am Minister that we have cleared this area of derelict vehicles, and it is total disrespect,” Edghill said. “Every time the government clears it, people come back the next day, the next week. It is a waste of taxpayers’ money and it cannot continue.”

Edghill noted that the area was not only congested with derelict vehicles, but was littered with vehicle parts, scrap components and motor oil dumped directly onto the ground, creating what he described as an environmental and public health risk.

“You have vehicle parts, scrap, and oils all over the ground,” the Minister said. “This is not just obstruction, this is environmental abuse.”

According to Edghill, the Ministry of Public Works had begun clearing the entire alignment on Thursday when the business allegedly moved two duty-free trucks into position to physically block the contractors.

“This morning what we have is the owner of this business bringing two heavy-duty trucks and blocking the derelict vehicles, preventing the contractors from doing their work,” he stated. “The driver told me he is not coming to move them, and the senior person on site also refused to move them.”

Edghill said the government will now move to impound the vehicles if they are not removed immediately.

“The government will have no choice but to impound these trucks and get on with its work,” he said. “The carriageway does not belong to individuals and businesses.”

The Minister described the area as a serious public safety concern, noting that it has become a hotspot for criminal activity, illegal dumping and environmental degradation.

“This is a hive for criminal activity and a total disrespect to the people living in the neighbourhood,” Edghill said. “Sand, mud, scrap and waste oils are being placed on this carriageway. Residents and businesses were given notice again and again to move.”

He added that the government is making the situation public to pre-empt misinformation.

“I am making the public aware from early so when people try to spread misinformation, they will know action is being taken today,” the Minister said. “People will cry, people will complain, but this cannot continue.”

Edghill also thanked the Guyana Police Force for providing support on the ground during the operation.

The old Railway Embankment has long been targeted by the Ministry as part of its urban clearance, drainage and road rehabilitation programme, with officials warning that continued obstruction by private operators undermines national infrastructure efforts and poses direct risks to public health, safety and the environment.