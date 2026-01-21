Guyana 2025: Bertrand Ramcharan, Walton-Desir and Stabroek News

GUYANA saw the comical and the nasty in 2025. Let’s start with the obnoxious: Stabroek News (SN) columnist, Bertrand Ramcharran. This is one Guyanese I find despicable; this is one Guyanese that I find repellent. But it is any surprise that he writes for the pro-imperialist newspaper in Guyana –Stabroek News (SN)

One of Ramcharran’s columns last year was a panegyric of a State terrorist, the former head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen. For the past 50 years, Mossad has waged a State terrorist campaign around the world, killing Palestinian freedom fighters and journalists, activists and academics that denounce Israeli apartheid system in Gaza and the West Bank.

There would be no surprise if such praise appears in the mainstream press of the West, but of all places – Guyana – that supports statehood for the Palestinian people, and has given diplomatic recognition to Palestine. If Ramcharran is a repugnant human, so, too, are the people that are responsible for allowing Ramcharran to publish his miasma in their newspaper.

This same Ramcharan last year, after reviewing the memoir of former US House Speaker John Boehner, stated that the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana should give a copy each to the members of Guyana’s parliament. This same gentleman, John Boehner, was the third most important constitutional office holder in a country that is a superpower, and has a long, sordid history of interventions in other countries and has an intelligence agency that is beyond the reach of any branch of government in the U.S.

This same gentleman presided as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in a country where racism has no modern parallel, and where the colour of your skin and texture of your hair, never mind how popular you are in the entire world, can easily bring about your demise in the uncivilised hour of the morning, depending on the mood of the policeman that stopped you. So, Ramchran feels Guyanese parliamentarians need to read Boehner’s memoir. But Ramcharan is yet to tell American lawmakers which memoir from a great figure in the Global South they should read.

What a nasty year 2025 was that a newspaper in Guyana carried a columnist that finds an Israeli state terrorist a great man. But surely that should surprise no one.

As 2026 began, attorney-at-law Kamal Ramcharran, the son of political stalwart Ralph Ramkarran, wrote these words about the SN: “I suppose this experience teaches me that SN is not the same as it was in the 1990s.” There is nothing in the work, voice and words of Kamal Ramkarran the past 10 years that would make anyone think he is pro-government.

If Ramcharan’s commentaries in 2025 were a moment of repugnancy in this country, then there were moments of hilarity in the form of a politician named Amanza Walton-Desir (AWD and the SN. Let’s look at SN first. Did you visit the Online edition of SN last year? The paper cannot be read freely Online, but if you go to the letters section, there are comments attached to each letter.

It is really comical. All the comments are by the same names (99 per cent of which are pseudonyms), and all are in praise of the SN and what a brilliant and great newspaper it is, and not one comment speaks in favour of the government. Imagine in a country and in the Guyana diaspora where President Ali is respected and admired, there was not even one comment in the Online letters section of SN last year that echoed a sentiment of admiration for Dr. Ali.

Before I move on to AWD, I would suggest that if you had a hard day and boredom steps at home, go to the Online letters section of SN and read the comments. Here is my description- sycophantic eulogy and psychotic anti-government pyrotechnics. Now for another national moment of comicality in Guyana last year.

Here is what AWD did last year. Her party, “Forward Guyana”, submitted lists of candidates for five of the ten electoral districts for the 2025 elections. It meant that Forward Guyana was not on the ballot for the other five Regions, thus it cannot get votes from the electorate in those districts. Then some voice, from maybe Timbuktu, told AWD that she could still be on all the ballots for all ten regions; just go to the courts and tell them it was unconstitutional to leave her out.

The judge threw out the petition of poor Amanza because he said she chose not to put up lists for the other five regions. Poor Amanza! She lost the case, but onto this day cannot tell Guyanese why she only registered candidates for half of the ten electoral districts. I wonder why she couldn’t and wouldn’t.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.