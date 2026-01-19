Budget Day is Monday, January 26

COME Monday, January 26, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, is set to present the National Budget for 2026.

The presentation will be the first budget delivered by the current administration since its re-election to office in September 2025, positioning Budget 2026 as a key statement of the Government’s renewed mandate and policy priorities for the new term.

It is expected to build on the expansive fiscal framework established in the 2025 budget, which totalled G$1.382 trillion and was anchored on the theme “A Secure, Prosperous and Sustainable Guyana.”

That budget marked another step in the Government’s long-term strategy to use oil revenues to accelerate development while expanding social protection and modernising national infrastructure.