News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
NAREI partners with farmer to cultivate onions in Lethem
The NAREI is partnering with farmer Christopher Moses to cultivate five acres of onions in Lethem
The NAREI is partnering with farmer Christopher Moses to cultivate five acres of onions in Lethem

THE National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is partnering with farmer Christopher Moses to cultivate five acres of onions in Lethem.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently stated that the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, would collaborate with farmers from Regions Nine and Eight to boost crop production in 2026, noting that together the two regions will amplify production in both traditional and non‑traditional crops.

According to early estimates, the five acres are expected to produce approximately 250,000 pounds of onions, with harvesting around mid‑April. The projection is higher than what was initially expected for this year from both regions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
‘Yas School of Inspiration’ to open doors for Region Three’s special needs children
Fire flattens 401 Furniture Store warehouse
Micro, small enterprises to get additional financial support
Education Ministry to introduce ‘school report cards’
Over 50 Karasabai residents to be employed for $993M airstrip construction
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.