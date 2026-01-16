NAREI partners with farmer to cultivate onions in Lethem

THE National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is partnering with farmer Christopher Moses to cultivate five acres of onions in Lethem.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently stated that the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, would collaborate with farmers from Regions Nine and Eight to boost crop production in 2026, noting that together the two regions will amplify production in both traditional and non‑traditional crops.

According to early estimates, the five acres are expected to produce approximately 250,000 pounds of onions, with harvesting around mid‑April. The projection is higher than what was initially expected for this year from both regions.