Young entrepreneurs gain practical skills in Government’s poultry innovation initiative

– climate-smart tunnel house project ushers in modern era for poultry farming in Guyana

GUYANA’S poultry sector is stepping into a new era of modernisation as the first cohort of trainees began hands-on instruction under the Government’s climate-smart Tunnel House Poultry Production Project.

On Saturday, January 10, twenty-nine individuals from Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) gathered at Mon Repos to participate in practical training in modern broiler production. Their efforts were immediately put into practice as 12,000 vaccinated broiler chicks were placed into the first tunnel-ventilated poultry house.

The project represents a significant milestone in the transition from policy announcement to operational activity under a public–private partnership initiative championed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The tunnel house concept was first introduced by President Ali during an engagement with young people at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara.

He outlined a vision for modernising poultry farming through climate-smart, technology-driven production systems designed to boost efficiency, strengthen biosecurity, and reduce mortality rates—while making livestock rearing a viable and attractive business for young entrepreneurs.

At the heart of the initiative is the creation of an enabling environment where private ownership, access to finance, and technical support converge to drive sustainable growth.

The Ministry of Agriculture has allocated ten acres at Mon Repos for the establishment of a state-of-the-art poultry farm, with the first tunnel house now fully operational. This facility has a maximum production capacity of 27,000 birds per cycle and an expected mortality rate of approximately five percent, reflecting the efficiency of the controlled system.

The production house is fully automated, featuring feeding, watering, ventilation, cooling, and environmental monitoring systems that allow for real-time management of bird welfare and performance.

Once the broader Mon Repos Poultry Tunnel Ventilated Production Farm is completed, it will serve as a national demonstration site for sustainable poultry production. The Government plans to construct additional tunnel houses in other regions, including Regions Three and Five, as part of a phased expansion strategy aimed at decentralising production and spreading economic benefits nationwide.

The project is financed through a blended funding model combining private investment with commercial bank support, facilitated by government policy.

Participating entrepreneurs have contributed $10 million collectively, while local banks provided an additional $40 million at preferential interest rates as low as 4.5 per cent. This approach demonstrates growing confidence in agriculture as a bankable sector and highlights the Government’s strategy of using public support to attract, rather than replace, private investment.

Training for the first cohort is being conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), in collaboration with private poultry producers Royal Chicken and Bounty Farms Limited. While privately owned, the tunnel house facility benefits from GLDA’s technical guidance, disease surveillance, biosecurity oversight, and regulatory compliance support. This public–private partnership ensures trainees gain commercially relevant experience within nationally approved standards.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, who visited the facility during construction, emphasised the initiative’s role in reshaping the sector and empowering youth.

“Our goal is to ensure young people see agriculture as a profitable and innovative career,” he said, highlighting how modern technology can improve productivity and resilience in the sector.

The tunnel-ventilated system represents a marked improvement over traditional open-sided poultry houses. Fresh air enters through cooling pads at one end of the building, while high-capacity exhaust fans at the other create controlled airflow, regulating temperature, humidity, and air quality.

This environment reduces heat stress, improves growth rates, and enhances biosecurity by limiting exposure to pests, wild birds, and pathogens. The system’s efficiency supports faster, more uniform bird growth, better feed conversion, and lower mortality rates, making it particularly well-suited to Guyana’s tropical climate.

Biosecurity and food safety remain central to the project. All operations comply with Good Agricultural Practices, and the 12,000 chicks were vaccinated under the guidance of the Chief Veterinary Officer and GLDA.

The initiative is expected to reduce dependence on imported poultry products, stabilise domestic supply, and meet regional demand, supporting CARICOM food security goals. At the same time, it creates employment opportunities for young people as farm managers, technicians, and agripreneurs.

Trainees come from diverse backgrounds. Jael Williams, previously working in advertising, embraced the opportunity to enter the poultry sector. “I am grateful to President Ali for this vision and to GLDA staff for their training,” she said. Footballer Curtez Kellman sees the project as a viable venture outside his sports career, while chartered accountant Javon Percival said the programme offered a tangible way to contribute to national food security while developing entrepreneurial skills.

With the first cohort gaining practical experience and additional facilities in Regions Three and Five nearing completion, the tunnel house initiative stands as a symbol of Guyana’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a modern, resilient, and economically vibrant sector capable of feeding the nation and supporting regional food security.