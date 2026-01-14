The absurdities of the mind in 2025

THERE are things that happened in 2025 that if they weren’t serious would have made this country the most comical land in the world.

Let’s start with Christopher Ram who compared Azruddin Mohamed with Walter Rodney. Ram said that Mohamed created the same reverberation that Walter Rodney did. This was elephantine stupidity for reasons if spelt out could take up this entire column.

First, Mohamed did not excite people. What he did was that he feted them. And if you are giving away goodies then people will flock to you for commonsensical reason; if they need a “small piece” and they hear that they can get that small piece from a politician, then they will go to that politician’s rallies to collect.

The Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall, said, on the Freddie Kissoon Show, that never in the history of the Commonwealth was there ever a political party that openly bribed people the way WIN did in the 2025 general contest in Guyana.

It was either Ram did not look at the campaign videos where WIN had people sharing out money from a knapsack or Ram saw them but ignored them.

Given the commercial banks’ refusal to continue a bank-customer relationship, Mohamed then had to withdraw his money. He probably had rooms with money stacked way up to the ceiling.

He couldn’t do anything with those billions, so he shared it out during the election campaign. People knew about the give-way and went to his meetings to collect. It is vulgar political theory to compare that type of politics with the national fervor Rodney created.

Secondly, Rodney excited the Guyanese people who felt he was a good man. Mohamed excited people whom the political theorist refers to as the lumpen proletariat. I lived in Guyana in 2025 and I did not see the excitement that Mohamed created.

In fact, there was no evidence of that. Rodney attracted large numbers at his public meetings because he had charisma, could galvanise a crowd, could arouse them with his intellect and inspire them to commit themselves to his liberation enterprise.

Guyana did not see this from Mohamed who could not speak, therefore, was unable to move people much less inspire them. Again, it is just plain vulgarity to make a comparison with Rodney in the 1970s and Mohamed in 2025.

One thought that given his political atrocity Ram sprouted last year and was embarrassed by them, one would have seen Ram hibernate in 2025 but after the election he did not stop. Ram attributed 217,920 votes that APNU+AFC got in 2020 to Aubrey Norton.

This had to be the second comical emanations of 2025. Those votes went to a bandwagon in 2020 because of who were standing on the platform and Norton was not one of them. Norton was not a name in the 2020 election so those votes did come not as a result of his presence.

One would have thought that Ram would have taken a long break from politics after he said the following words in 2025: “The PNC has the capacity to organise, mobilise and galvanise its support base.”

Ram made that opinion in an election year where the PNC was virtually stripped bare of its brains and talent through a massive exodus of top leaders. That support base disappeared in 2025 and has left the PNC in a comatose state.

If this statement from Ram was the second most preposterous offering in 2025, what was the first? It came from the current de facto leader of the PNC and its current parliamentary leader, Terrence Campbell. In what may be the stupidest observation from a Caribbean politician, Campbell referred to state funds by the government in service of African people as the diabolical (his word) use of state resources.

How could any politician be so moronic? How could the state in Guyana not spend money to create social elevation where Africans live (South Georgetown), Indians (Corentyne) and the Indigenous Peoples (Lethem)?

By what logic, the use of government funds becomes the diabolical use of state resources if Lodge High School, with 98 percent African students is invested with a computer for every child?

In what ways government money becomes the diabolical use of state resources if the small business department of the government lends money to African company to create a dried salt-fish business? But the confusion becomes ugly and insane when you think of the irrationality in Campbell’s mind.

If the government spends money on African-Guyanese and it is tantamount to the diabolical use of state resources, why isn’t the logic the same for money spent on Indian people and Amerindian villages? In 2025, Campbell became the PNC’s parliamentary leader and Ram still carried on. This was Guyana in 2025.

