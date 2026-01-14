Public allegations, unanswered questions surrounding GHK Lall deserve similar attention, investigation

Dear Editor,

OVER the past weeks, I have cooperated fully and transparently in response to false and malicious allegations made by Azruddin Mohamed, a political party leader who has been indicted in the United States on charges including money laundering, mail fraud, and wire fraud, and whose name has been linked in international reporting to organised crime, including allegations of ties to the Russian mafia, Hezbollah, and Colombian cocaine trafficking, as published by Reuters.

In response, I provided personal financial information, including documentary evidence of a mortgage, which clearly demonstrates that the acquisition of my assets was lawful, transparent, and above board.

Like GHK Lall, I too, am a devout Catholic and therefore, I went above and beyond what was required of me in the interest of accountability. Despite this, Demerara Waves continues to offer an unrestrained platform to GHK Lall, who relentlessly repeats these and other unsubstantiated allegations against me and other government officials.

If Demerara Waves believes in scrutiny, transparency, and accountability, then the same standards should apply equally.

In that spirit, I believe the following public allegations and unanswered questions surrounding GHK Lall also deserve similar attention and investigation, so that he, too, may have the opportunity to clear his name:

– GHK Lall has long been dogged by allegations of paedophilia, which he has repeatedly refused to publicly address.

– His tenure at the Guyana Gold Board was clouded by allegations of corruption and questionable practices, including the granting of a gold export licence to a dubious company, of which Travis Chase was a director at the time.

– GHK Lall publicly claimed that a dossier on gold smuggling in Guyana provided by the United States did not contain the names of Azruddin Mohamed or his father. This claim was publicly repudiated by former Minister Raphael Trotman, who stated that the document did in fact include both names.

– It has been alleged that GHK Lall is a part-owner of Demerara Waves’ News Talk Radio, having paid a substantial sum to acquire an ownership stake. Can he state the source of his financing?

– GHK Lall presented himself to officials at GECOM as an attorney-at-law while registering for an ID card. He has never publicly stated the year he graduated from law school, or the year he was admitted to the Bar. Can he provide this information?

– He has also presented himself publicly as a “Wall Street analyst”, yet there is no verifiable public record of a Gabriel Hillary Kincaid Lall having held employment of note at any Wall Street firm. The public deserves clarity on where and when such employment allegedly occurred.

I welcome scrutiny. I have provided evidence. I stand by my record. What I do not accept is selective outrage, one-sided commentary, and the recycling of defamatory claims while serious questions surrounding the commentator himself are ignored.

If Demerara Waves is committed to truth and accountability, then let it apply those principles fairly, consistently, and without fear or favour.

I trust Demerara Waves will carry this letter in its entirety, and with the same prominence as it extends to GHK Lall.

Yours sincerely,

Susan Rodrigues,

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce