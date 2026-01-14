GECOM seeking trainers ahead of 2026 LGE

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has announced job opportunities for Temporary Trainers as part of preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

According to a public announcement by GECOM, the successful candidates will work under the supervision of the Chief Election Officer and will be responsible for developing training curricula, delivering instructional sessions to election staff, assessing participants, and maintaining accurate training records.

The role will also require travel to rural and Hinterland regions, including overnight stays, to facilitate training activities.

Applicants must meet one of three qualification criteria: a degree in education or a relevant discipline with at least two years’ experience; a diploma in education or a related field with three years’ experience; or a trained teacher’s certificate or relevant tertiary qualification with a minimum of five years’ experience.

All qualifications must be obtained from the University of Guyana or another recognised and reputable institution.

Interested persons are urged to apply online using the QR code provided by GECOM or submit a printed application form via the Commission’s website or Facebook page. Completed forms may be delivered to the GECOM Secretariat in Georgetown or emailed to the designated address.

Applications must be submitted no later than February 3, 2026.