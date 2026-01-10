Police launch manhunt after rape suspect escapes custody at Matthews Ridge

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into the escape of a rape suspect from lawful custody at Matthews Ridge, North West District.

The fugitive has been identified as Randy James Smith, who was in police custody in connection with the rape of a child under the age of 16. Police said the investigation into the sexual offence had already been completed and Smith was expected to be formally charged when the escape occurred.

The circumstances surrounding how Smith managed to escape are now under active investigation, as senior officers work to determine any breaches of procedure or security lapses.

The GPF said all necessary measures are being taken to locate and recapture the suspect and has appealed to members of the public to assist.

Anyone with information that may aid in Smith’s swift recapture is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the police emergency numbers.

Investigations are ongoing.