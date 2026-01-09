Over 300 Guyanese patients benefitted from Chinese acupuncture in 2025

— China-Guyana health partnership to deepen with new therapies, plans to address obesity in 2026

HUNDREDS of Guyanese patients suffering from chronic pain and complex medical conditions, found relief in 2025 as they received acupuncture treatment from the 21st China Medical Team.

The Chinese medical team continues to make remarkable strides in enhancing healthcare services at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), offering Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) acupuncture treatments.

In 2025, with the dispatch of one additional Chinese TCM physician, the department is now staffed by two dedicated practitioners: Dr. Wei Jie and Dr. Wei Haoyang.

Since their arrival in Guyana, the pair has treated over 300 patients, focusing on chronic neck, shoulder, and lower back pain, facial neuritis, and post-stroke sequelae—conditions that are often difficult to fully resolve through conventional western medicine alone.

Dr. Wei Jie, a TCM specialist with more than 11 years of clinical experience, was quoted in a press release as stating: “Acupuncture stimulates specific acupoints to regulate the body’s qi—our vital energy flow—while cupping enhances blood circulation and eases muscle tension. These therapies work by activating the body’s innate self-healing mechanisms, providing sustainable relief from chronic discomfort that many patients have endured for years.”

Dr. Wei Haoyang added: “We tailor treatment plans to each patient’s unique needs. For instance, patients with facial neuritis often respond remarkably well to shallow needle insertion around the facial area, combined with electro-acupuncture to promote nerve repair and regeneration. It’s rewarding to see patients regain facial movement and confidence after weeks of treatment.”

The expansion of the TCM team to two full-time practitioners underscores China’s long-standing commitment to strengthening Guyana’s healthcare capacity.

“Now with two TCM specialists on board, patients are receiving more personalised, focused care,” noted GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robbie Rambarran.

“The dedication of the Chinese medical team is unparalleled—they frequently stay late to attend to urgent cases, and their willingness to go the extra mile for our patients has not gone unnoticed,” he was further quoted in the release as saying.

Looking ahead, the TCM team plans to introduce acupoint embedding therapy for weight management in early 2026—a service highly anticipated by Guyanese grappling with obesity-related health issues.

“Obesity is a major contributor to diabetes and hypertension, two of the most pressing health burdens in our country,” Dr. Wei Jie said, adding: “This innovative therapy involves inserting absorbable threads into acupoints to support long-term weight control. It has the potential to transform how we address obesity and improve public health outcomes across Guyana.”

Guyana’s Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, lauded the Chinese medical teams’ long-standing contributions during a previous meeting with the delegation.

“For more than two decades, Chinese medical teams have been steadfast partners in our efforts to strengthen Guyana’s healthcare system,” he was quoted as saying in the release, adding: “The acupuncture department at GPHC is a shining example of South-South co-operation—bringing affordable, effective treatments to the people who need them most. We deeply cherish this partnership and look forward to expanding TCM services to more regions across Guyana.”