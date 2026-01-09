Development regardless of distance

THE government’s continued focus on inclusive national development through smart infrastructure investment deserves the nation’s attention and support.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently shared this vision again. He believes distance should be seen as an opportunity for inclusion, not a drawback. This marks a significant change from the past neglect of hinterland development policy.

The launch of the $800 million airstrip at Paramakatoi means more than just spending on infrastructure. It shows a real change in how we think about national development. For too long, wealth in Guyana has been focused in certain areas, leaving remote and hinterland communities out of the economic picture.

This is not just wrong but also makes no economic sense. Communities rich in natural resources, culture, and talent have missed out on growth due to their location. The President’s question, “do we want a Guyana where only easily reachable places thrive?” gets to the core of this problem.

What stands out about this initiative is its understanding that connectivity is essential for real economic involvement, not a luxury.

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill clearly outlined the connectivity plan for Regions Eight and Nine, which includes new airstrips, 29 key bridges, and improved roads.

This plan shows real effort beyond just talk. By focusing on larger vehicles and lowering transportation costs, it tackles a major economic barrier that keeps poverty alive in hinterland areas. When goods are moved by small vehicles at high costs, prices for residents become too high, limiting their participation in the economy.

The possible benefits for education and healthcare are huge. Young people in remote areas face unnecessary challenges when trying to attend school due to distance. Healthcare emergencies can turn deadly when travel takes days instead of hours. Investing in infrastructure directly fights these issues.

This plan is also a smart investment in Guyana’s future economic growth. As coastal areas become overcrowded and faced with environmental pressures, hinterland communities offer real chances for sustainable economic activities. Better connectivity can boost agriculture, tourism, and resource development in ways that are not possible now. Investing in infrastructure is thus an investment in building national economic strength and diversity.

One might wonder if these investments are the best use of limited resources. This is a valid question that deserves thoughtful discussion. However, the counterargument is strong: years of neglect in hinterland infrastructure have led to severe gaps.

Current spending, while significant, only begins to tackle these deep-rooted issues. Plus, the benefits in long-term economic returns—lower healthcare costs, greater productivity, and increased economic participation—likely make the immediate spending worthwhile.

The government’s focus on fair development across all regions reflects a vision of national inclusion that goes beyond geography. By ensuring that no child’s future is limited by where they were born, Guyana moves closer to becoming a unified nation where prosperity is shared.