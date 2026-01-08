Shamar and Alzarri on track for T20 World Cup, says CWI Director

WEST Indies fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph are on track to be fit for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup following successful rehabilitation from respective injuries, Cricket West Indies (CWI) medical officials said on Tuesday.

Shamar Joseph, 26, has been sidelined since September 2025 with a shoulder injury, missing the recent Test tour of India and the ongoing series in Bangladesh.

However, medical director Dr. Donovan Bennett confirmed the pacer has resumed high-intensity training.

“The latest update I have on Shamar is that he is fit and ready to go,” Bennett told a Barbadian radio programme – Mason and Guest. “He was bowling in the 140s [kph] without experiencing any discomfort.”

Alzarri Joseph, who missed the India series due to a lower-back injury described by CWI as a “degeneration of a previously resolved injury,” has also commenced return-to-play protocols. Officials expect both players to be available for the tournament, which begins in February.

CWI President Kishore Shallow confirmed that a provisional squad has been drafted. The final 15-man roster for the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is expected to be announced following the West Indies’ series against Afghanistan in late January.

The West Indies are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series in South Africa as final preparation before opening their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Feb. 7.

The twice-champion Caribbean side has been drawn in Group C alongside England, Nepal, and Italy.