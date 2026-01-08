Coach Smartt confident of success

–in reduced women’s cricket tournament in St. Vincent

LAST year in St. Vincent, Guyana won the Regional Women’s T20 title, and this year, again in St. Vincent, the Guyanese are hoping to bring home the ‘double’ by winning both the 50-overs and T20 in a tournament that has been reduced from five to three rounds.

Last Monday, in sweltering heat at the Lusignan Community Centre Ground, the ladies were taken through their paces by former Guyana and West Indies pacer Tremayne Smartt, who is the team’s Head Coach.

The 40-year-old Smartt lamented that the adverse weather affected the preparation, but added, “We are doing well so far. The rain was beyond our control; it was God’s work.”

Commenting on the tournament being reduced, she said:

“We would like more cricket, but CWI’s decision is beyond our control, and much focus is on what is in front of us, and playing our best cricket in both formats.

“Our strength is the batting and all-rounders and the bulk of the players who would have played last year. So they would be familiar with the conditions in St. Vincent, unless it has changed drastically in a year” said Smartt, who played in the Men’s team at the first-division level for New Amsterdam side, Tucber Park.

‘We have seven players with West Indies experience, including five who are presently in the regional side. So are backing on the experienced played to lead by example.

We have just two new faces in the squad in Fiona Benjamin from the Hinterland team, which participated in the last Inter-County tournament, and Berbican Danellie Manns, who has played for Guyana and West Indies at the U-19 level,” said Smartt, the NSC’s Coach the year.

Captain Shamaine Campbelle, who has been playing for Guyana’s senior Women’s team since 2006 is the most experienced player in the squad.

The other current West Indies players in the squad are wicket-keeper/opening batter Mandy Mangru; batting all-rounder Shabika Gajnabi; off-spinner Ashmini Munisar; and all-rounder Realeanna Grimmond.

Realeanna’s cousin, Sheneta Grimmond and left-arm spinner Kaysia Schultz are also former West Indies players.

Smartt said that both Guyana’s premier off-spinner Plaffianna Millington, the former owing to the ‘flu’, and Benjamin missed Monday’s session, which entailed a two-hour batting and bowling practice on the pitch.

According to Smartt, who played 57 ODIs and 58 T20s for the West Indies between 2009-2018, despite the absence of West Indies pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser due to injury, and 20-year-old leg-spinner Nyia Latchman, who has made herself unavailable, she is upbeat about her charges doing well.

The squad was set to have its final practice session on Tuesday before it departs for St. Vincent on January 10, when they oppose the Windward Islands in their opening game.

Meanwhile, speaking to the nature of her injury, Fraser said:

“I have a nerve issue at the base of my spine and have now commenced ‘rehab’ work. I could be out of Cricket until possibly May. But I’m hoping it’s shorter than that.” The right-arm fast bowler also confirmed that CWI is paying for her medical treatment.

To her credit, the 26-year-old left-handed batter has 19 ODIs and 23 T20Is for the West Indies between 2020 and 2025 when she injured her back.

West Indies Women are set to play Test cricket for the first time ever since March 2006 when they faced Australia, and South Africa in April of that year. Fraser is hopeful that she is fully recovered in time for the South Africa Test.

GUYANA SQUAD: Shamaine Campbelle (Captain), Ashmini Munisar (Vice-Captain), Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Realeanna Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Laurene Williams, Latoya Williams, Analesia D’Aguiar, Plaffianna Millington, Mandy Mangru, Danelle Manns, Feona Benjamin and Tremaine Marks.