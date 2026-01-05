Bamia Primary School opens in Region Ten

A long-awaited boost to education infrastructure in Region Ten was realised on Monday with the official completion and opening of Bamia Primary School, a key regional project implemented under the mandate of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

While the school has now been formally handed over and is operational, officials noted that the project remains within its defects liability period, during which the contractor is obligated to address any outstanding issues identified.

The opening of the facility underscores the Government’s continued push to strengthen regional infrastructure and expand access to essential public services at the community level, particularly in the education sector.

Bamia Primary School is a modern, purpose-built institution designed to serve children from Bamia and neighbouring communities. The facility comprises spacious classrooms, administrative offices, sanitary amenities and supporting infrastructure intended to provide a safe, inclusive and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, welcomed the completion of the project, describing it as the result of sustained effort and determination.

She said she was pleased to see “the completion of the school for the pupils and teachers,” noting that it was “a major and consistent effort that had to be employed to get this school finished.”

The Minister cautioned that when stakeholders fail to align with the Government’s education objectives, the consequences are felt most sharply by those on the front lines.

“Every time stakeholders fail to realise the Government’s vision for universal access to education, it is our children and teachers who suffer, and that is the opposite of what the Government intends and desires,” Manickchand said.

As a regional initiative, the Bamia Primary School project highlights the role of local democratic organs in identifying priority community needs, executing development works and ensuring that public investment delivers tangible benefits to residents.

The Ministry noted that the project is aligned with the Government’s broader education agenda, which places strong emphasis on equitable access to quality education across all regions of Guyana.

With the school now open, students are expected to benefit from significantly improved learning conditions closer to home, while teachers will operate in a modern and functional environment designed to support effective instruction.

According to the Ministry, the completion and opening of Bamia Primary School reflects the practical outcomes of effective regional governance, ensuring that investment through the local government framework translates into accessible, real-world services for families in Region Ten.