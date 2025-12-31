Gov’t to foster youth entrepreneurship, creation of consortiums

–with new secondary school programme geared at shaping next generation of innovators, President Ali highlights

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has outlined plans to use the Guyana Development Bank as a tool to nurture entrepreneurship among young people, with a particular focus on students in sixth form and those preparing to leave school.

During an engagement with women journalists and students, on Tuesday, he said that the initiative would introduce youths to the concept of working in consortiums, encouraging collective thinking and collaboration at an early stage of life.

“One of the things that we want to do now that we have the Development Bank is to go into the schools and teach the children in sixth form, those leaving sixth form or fifth form as to how they can come together in consortium. So, building the mentality of consortium at a very early stage in their life, and then see what business ideas they can come up with and help them through the development bank to finance those business ideas up to the limit of that bank,” the President said.

Under this approach, students would be guided to develop business ideas in groups and receive support through the Development Bank to finance those ideas, without the traditional barriers of collateral or interest requirements.

The President highlighted that this model would especially benefit young people and enable them to pursue innovative ventures together.

“[So] if you have these young people 15-20 of them and [they] say we have this great business idea…now what that does, it creates a society that is innovative in its thinking, analytic in its thinking. It places a next generation of young people who will be forward thinkers, who will be looking to apply themselves in what? Wealth creation, a productive activity,” President Ali said.

Back in November, the President had announced that the Development Bank will be capitalised with a minimum of US$200 million and is expected to become operational before the end of the first quarter of 2026.

He noted that the bank will operate in close integration with commercial banks, with the goal of unlocking greater access to capital.

A special incentive regime will be introduced to encourage commercial banks to expand lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mirroring the incentives offered to banks in the housing sector.

In return, commercial banks will be required to lower interest rates to below four per cent and reduce collateral requirements for SME borrowers.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will be able to access up to $3 million in zero-collateral loans through the Guyana Development Bank, and with a further $7 million which will be made available through co-financing with commercial banks at preferential rates.

Those SMEs will also benefit from mentorship, training and the support needed to turn ideas into thriving businesses, he said. The bank is set to be fully operational before the end of the first quarter of 2026.