MP distributes toys to children across Region Six

CHILDREN in Region Six received an early Christmas treat on Wednesday, as Member of Parliament, Zamal Hussain, together with Regional Chairman, Junior Basant, distributed toys to youngsters across communities from Hampshire, Corentyne to Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice.

Addressing the gathering, Hussain explained that the initiative is part of the PPP/C government’s ongoing effort to ensure that every child has a toy during the festive season.

He also outlined plans for the next five years, recently released by President Irfaan Ali, aimed at improving the livelihoods of residents nationwide.

“Education is key,” Hussain told the children. “Attend school every day and make the most of the opportunities being made available to you by the government.” He further encouraged parents to support their children and take full advantage of government programmes.

Hussain extended Christmas and New Year greetings on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, the cabinet, and the PPP/C government, wishing residents a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2026.

Regional Chairman Junior Basant, also present at the distribution, spoke to the children about the importance of listening to their parents and obtaining a solid education as a foundation for their future.

The toy distribution forms part of broader government efforts to engage with communities and support children during the holiday season, while reinforcing the importance of education and community development.