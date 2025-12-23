I doubt I’ll be playing in Melbourne: Pat Cummins

HAVING retained the Ashes, Australia might have to ring in some changes for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Skipper Pat Cummins is unlikely to feature in it while veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is also doubtful for the fourth Test, having picked up a hamstring injury on day five of the Adelaide Test.

Cummins, who missed the first two Tests with lower-back issues, was deemed fit for the third game. He played an important role in Australia taking a 3-0 lead, bagging three wickets apiece in both innings.

However, with the series now secure, the Australian captain might opt for a rest in the fourth game to mitigate any risks before taking a call for the New Year Test at the SCG.

“First of all, I felt great. Just like a normal Test match. Bowling mid 30s overs, if anything, because I came into this Test match quite fresh, I feel my legs are still decent. Sometimes you’re hanging on to some residual soreness from previous games. So, feeling really good. As for the rest of the series, we’ll see,” said Cummins after the game.

“We had a pretty aggressive build up knowing that there’s an Ashes there to be won, and we thought that was worth it. Now that the series has been won, there might be a sense of job’s done and let’s kind of reassess the risk. We’ll work it out over the next couple of days. I doubt I’ll be playing Melbourne and then we’ll have a chat about Sydney.

“Certainly before the series, it was while the series is alive let’s take on the risk and have a crack at it. Now that it’s done, I think we’ll need to have a chat about it,” he added.

Cummins also admitted that things don’t look great for Lyon, who pulled his right hamstring while fielding in the first session on day five, and eventually limped off the field. Lyon was also seen leaving the ground before the lunch break to visit the hospital for a scan. Later, following Australia’s victory, he was seen in crutches celebrating with his teammates. In Lyon’s absence, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann and the uncapped Corey Rocchiccioli are some of the options Australia could turn to.

“It doesn’t look great. Don’t know yet, but seeing someone on crutches doesn’t really bode well for someone with a Test match a week away,” said Cummins about Lyon. “It’s going to be hard to replace him, but we have some guys who have already had a taste of international cricket around the traps.”

Meanwhile, Smith could return for the fourth Test having missed the Adelaide game. The batter experienced vertigo-like symptoms, triggering a late reshuffle in Australia’s XI and opening the door for Usman Khawaja’s recall. Khawaja responded with a crucial 82 in the first innings and is set to retain his spot in the XI, and might have to move down to No. 5 to accommodate Smith at No.4, with Josh Inglis likely to make way.

Among the pacers, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland have played all three Tests so far but could feature in the fourth game as well, despite the short turnaround between Adelaide and MCG.

“At the start of the series, you always anticipate that you’re going to have [to] chop and change a little bit. Brendan Doggett and Nes [Michael Neser] were the two spare bowlers here. Jhye [Richardson] has been bowling in the nets and a few other guys who are playing in the Big Bash are keeping their workloads up, ready, in case they’re needed.

“Like always, give it 48 hours. See how everyone pulls up. But at the moment they both seem good. Good luck to anyone telling Starcy or even Scotty that they’re going to miss a Boxing Day Test if they’re fully fit,” Cummins said. (Cricbuzz)