And a Merry Christmas to all

AS across the globe people of all faiths come together to celebrate the Christian holiday marking the birth of Christ, I am reminded of these words from German composer Handel’s magnificent ‘Messiah.’

” Unto us a child is born,

Unto us a Son is given,

And the government shall be upon his shoulders…”

This is not the government of men, but of the man whose name shall be called,

“Conqueror, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace…*

And while there is disagreement over whether Christ was actually born on December 25, it remains the most widely celebrated holiday of all, if only because of its symbolism as a time of giving and sharing. What has happened increasingly over the years is that Christmas has become heavily commercialised. It is often recorded as a time when people all over the world spend the most.

Here in Guyana, each year sales records top the previous one. People ‘shop till they drop’ and money is spent profusely on everything from fabulous gifts to home furnishings and appliances. There is a shopping frenzy that sees traffic blocking our streets, pedestrians crowding our pavements and stores filled to overflowing.

And, of course, in wonderfully decorated homes throughout the country, we prepare pepperpot, black cake, garlic pork, ham, a variety of wines and drinks and all the other delicacies traditionally a part of our Christmas fare. My deceased mother, who lived in the United States, but would visit at this time of year, often said that she missed the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas in Guyana,

And each year, thousands of overseas-based Guyanese and foreigners come to join in the festivities of a uniquely Guyanese Christmas, where masquerade bands still parade the streets, collecting monetary gifts from passersby. But nutritionists warn that while we celebrate, we must remain mindful of what we eat and how much we eat. Undoubtedly, there is a tendency to both overeat and overimbibe alcohol, doing our stomachs no good and driving up the accident rate on our streets.

Those suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the two greatest ‘killers’ in Guyana, know only too well the need to control their diets, which is strict notwithstanding the Christmas season. However, the rest of us would do well to eat and drink in moderation and ensure that, along with all the meat we consume at this time, we also eat plenty of vegetables and fruit.

I urge all Guyanese to reduce the cooking time of vegetables and the amount of oil used. Eat them raw whenever possible and refrain from drinking and driving. Also, as we celebrate, let us remember ‘ the reason for the season,’ honouring the birth of Christ, sharing with the less fortunate in our midst and caring for those who may be facing mental health challenges at this time.

I wish all Guyanese a blessed Christmas and a bright, prosperous and productive New Year.

