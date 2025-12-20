Barbados win U-13 bilateral series against Guyana 3-2

IN sweltering heat yesterday Barbados won the fifth and final match of their bilateral series against Guyana 3-2 at the Everest Cricket Ground after reaching 7-0 in the Super Over.

They won the five-match series 3-2.

Barbados rebounded from two nil to emerge victorious in the three remaining games, including yesterday’s encounter which ended with Barbados being bowled out for 103 in 36 overs before the home team were dismissed for the exact score.

In the Super Over, Guyana scored 6-1 while Barbados reached 7-0 with one ball to spare. Kyamai Inniss ended unbeaten off five after cover-driving the third ball for four off left-arm spinner Jaden Ganpat to wild celebrations from the Bajan flag-waving supporters.

Player of the match Inniss top scored for the visitors with an accomplished 37 from 40 balls with five fours and a six before he was run out at 66-4 in the 14th over.

Only fast-bowling all-rounder Natarie Lavine who captured player of the series for his consistent work with bat, ball and in the field passed 15 with 20.

Opener Jon-David Green was the only other batter to reach double figures with 15 as skipper Sahid Gajnabi took 3-25 and got support from pacer Afraz Khan and Ganpat who took two wickets each.

Guyana began their chase in the series decider under blue skies and a lightning-fast outfield and quickly lost Deshawn Ramnauth (4). Kijani Inniss made the breakthrough at 21-1 in sixth over.

The pint-size 12-year-old left-handed Daniel Johnson looked the most technically correct batter in the local side, he hit a single boundary in his 26 from 72 balls to be the glue that held the innings together before he fell. Skipper ZDari Scantlebury after Khan, Guyana’s most aggressive batter, was caught and bowled for 12 with a couple of boundaries by left arm spinner Liam Sookram.

Gajnabi reached the ropes three times in his 22 runs before he provided Kijani Inniss to trigger a dramatic collapse as Guyana lost their six batters for just eight runs.

With nine runs to win the series the Guyana fans were already celebrating but the local boys seemed to catapulted from 95-5 to 103 all out for a sensational tie.

Scantlebury, who took the prize for the most wickets in the series, had 3-7 while Kijani Inniss had 2-29.