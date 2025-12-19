Residents laud gov’t for sustained developnment in Glasgow Scheme

GOVERNMENT-LED development efforts continue to make a tangible impact in communities across Region Six, with residents of the Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, expressing satisfaction and appreciation for the steady improvements to infrastructure, services, and overall living conditions in their area.

Rolston Benjamin stressed that he is overwhelmed with the development that is happening in the country presently. “I just want to thank the government for what they are doing and I throw my support behind our President, Dr Irfaan Ali, because of what he is doing, his vision. So, I just want to extend my gratitude. My emotions are so overwhelmed because of the things he has done.”

He added, “I am not only living at Glasgow Housing Scheme, but I’m farming on the East Bank [Berbice] and the government has sent machine to clean five acres of land there for us so that we can plant and you know as a farmer, I really want to thank the govenrment because years ago when you first go to farm, you under bush, then you got to throw down the tree, then you got to wait a month then you gonna burn, then you go pick up the stuff, then you gonna plant, two three months done, then you wait for an income but because of this vision that the President has, they send in machine, they clean the land and they dig the drain for you. What more can we want? So I am so thankful and so grateful for what he has done.”

Omawattie Rampersaud, who has been living in the Glasgow Scheme for more than 19 years, also expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress and development taking place in the community and across the country.

She stated, “I’m pleased with the progress and developnment not only in Glasgow but the country at large and I am very happy that the government continue to do the good work, especially for the young people. I am very happy for them because in our days we never had this kind of opportunity and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that the young people are getting.”

Rampersaud noted that the expanded opportunities now available to young people represent a significant change from previous years, adding that these advancements give the younger generation a stronger foundation for growth, advancement, and a better future.

Sookdeo Karran, of Lot 823 Glasgow Housing Scheme, added that the government has significantly transformed the area.

He noted that the installation of streetlights throughout the scheme has greatly benefitted residents by improving safety for residents who return home late from work in the evenings.

“Everything good so far. Them do all the road, the streets and them open some fresh land for people to farm, clean all the drains.”

Karran who has been residing in the area for close to 23 years said that “at one time, this place was so bad that car man can’t come in this place. If you got sick at the back here then you surely dead or them drag you out and carry you. So, it good; all them street complete in the village here and everything good. We just feel pleased what the government is doing for all them communities.”

Meanwhile, Judith Cameron, who has been living in the community for more than 10 years, expressed her appreciation for the steady development that is taking place.

“I am grateful to the government for the development in the area. Our streets are up to date, we have streetlights, and one of the things that I have been rooting for mostly is the water-treatment plant that will be commissioned for the area.”

Cameron noted that these improvements have significantly enhanced the quality of life for residents, adding that the upgraded infrastructure and access to essential services reflect a positive transformation of the community.