President Ali leads Cabinet outreach across Region Three

President Dr Irfaan Ali is currently leading a two-day Cabinet Outreach in Region Three, taking government services directly to the people. The President, ministers, Members of Parliament, Advisors, and technical officers on Thursday engaged residents in dozens of locations including Leonora, Uitvlugt, Farm, Patentia and Stewartville. They provided platforms for residents to raise concerns, share their views and learn about government programmes and services. These Department of Public Information photos captured some of the engagements. Today, the exercise continues, reaffirming the PPP/C government’s commitment to people-centred governance, which will ensure that community needs are addressed through dialogue and responsive action