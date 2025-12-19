Navigating Guyana’s Digital Crossroads

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s recent directive to his cabinet, urging a national consultation to “arrest the abuse and harmful effects of social media,” marks an important moment for Guyana’s digital democracy.

By specifically assigning the Ministers of Education, Information, Labour, and Public Service to this task, the President has recognised two key points. The digital space in Guyana has become a harsh environment of harassment and defamation. However, the solution should not come solely from the top.

The President’s focus on a response that is “thoughtful, inclusive and anchored in the recommendation of our people” offers a refreshing, though careful, promise of democratic engagement instead of authoritarian control.

The toxicity of Guyana’s social media landscape is clear. Attorney General Anil Nandlall has rightly described the current situation as a platform for the “slaughtering of people’s reputations.”

From the harassment of teachers during online classes to the politically charged character attacks that increase our ethnic divides, the “harmful effects” mentioned by the President are not just ideas. They are everyday realities for many citizens.

However, the road to regulation is filled with risks. The Cybercrime Act of 2018, although important for addressing real cyber threats, has already faced criticism for being used as a weapon against political dissent instead of protecting the vulnerable.

This background makes the President’s call for “national consultation” critical. This ensures that “arresting abuse” does not turn into “arresting critics.”

Including the Ministry of Education is particularly wise. The long-term solution lies not only in laws but also in digital literacy and promoting a culture of online respect among the youth.

Ultimately, the success of this initiative will be judged by the laws it creates. Will we see a framework in line with the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime, as the Attorney General promised, or a harsh expansion of sedition laws?

The President has tied his administration’s policy-making reputation to this “spirit of consultation.”

The response to social media abuse must truly reflect the will of the people, who seek protection from harassment but not at the expense of their right to speak out against issues, as the President has rightly acknowledged.