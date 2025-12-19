Five-year sentence for Laluni man in killing of ‘DJ Viper’

DWAYNE Thomas, a 23-year-old resident of Laluni Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Brian Pitman, popularly known as “DJ Viper.”

The sentence was handed down by Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara on Wednesday.

Thomas, who had initially been indicted for murder, accepted a plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter based on an agreed statement of facts presented to the court.

Justice Singh began the sentencing process at a starting point of 20 years’ imprisonment but applied several deductions: six and two-thirds years for Thomas’s early guilty plea; four years for favourable probation and prison reports; two and one-third years for demonstrated remorse and two years for his youth and the circumstances surrounding the offence.

These reductions, totalling 15 years, resulted in the final custodial term of five years. The five-year sentence will be further reduced based on the time the convict has already spent on remand.

Thomas was represented by attorney-at-law Madan Kissoon. The prosecution was handled by attorneys-at-law Simran Gajraj, Christopher Belfield and Geneva Wills.

According to court records, the fatal incident unfolded around 20:00hrs on January 8, 2023, outside a family member’s home along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Laluni. Thomas, along with two other men riding motorcycles, began attacking Omar Bacchus, Pitman’s father-in-law. Pitman reportedly ran to Bacchus’s aid armed with a piece of wood, but was confronted by Thomas and the two others who were all carrying sharp objects.

During the attack, Pitman fell to the ground and was struck repeatedly. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination revealed four incised wounds inflicted with a heavy, sharp instrument applied with significant force, with the cause of death listed as haemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised wounds.

Pre-sentencing reports provide further context on Thomas’s background. Born on February 24, 2002, in Laluni Creek, Linden, he is the youngest of seven children born to Alanzo Allen and Ingrid Thomas.

Following the separation of his parents when he was nine years old, Thomas relocated with his mother and siblings to Helena Number Two, Mahaica, where they lived in rented accommodation.

At age 18, he returned to Laluni Creek to reside with his father and worked as a cash-crop farmer, producing fruits and vegetables. Reports indicate that Thomas did not attend secondary school due to financial constraints, but had maintained employment from a young age.

Probation and prison reports described him as having a quiet personality with no prior criminal record. While in custody, he had no infractions, though he did not participate in any training programme.

Thomas also expressed remorse for the incident, acknowledging that it was never his intention for someone to die. Probation Officer Stacy Newton recommended that he undergo rehabilitative programmes while serving his sentence, emphasising both accountability and the potential for personal reform.

The victim-impact statements submitted to the court illustrated the profound consequences of Pitman’s death on his family. His wife, Yazeeda Bacchus, said the loss of her husband has had a severe emotional and psychological toll on her and their two young children, who were 23 months and eight months old respectively, at the time of the incident.

She described feeling mentally drained, emotionally isolated, and overwhelmed by the responsibility of raising the children alone. “Since the death of my husband, I am affected mentally and emotionally, I constantly lock myself away from people, and I cry a lot… My children are now trying to adjust to the situation,” she said, calling for justice for her late husband.

Pitman’s mother, Tricia Dundas, recalled the challenges she faced raising her son as a single parent and described him as respectful, loving, and hardworking. She revealed that his death had taken a toll on her health and forced her to seek professional help. She urged the court to impose the maximum penalty on Thomas.

Pitman’s father, John Pitman, stated that the loss of his son has affected him deeply, making it difficult to perform daily activities and cope with reminders of his late son. “I miss my son very much and my life has never and will never be the same without him. I would like justice for the death of my son. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” he said.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Singh carefully considered the mitigating factors relating to Thomas, including his youth, lack of prior convictions, and acceptance of responsibility, alongside the gravity of the crime and the devastating impact on Pitman’s family.