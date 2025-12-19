Champions Silver Shattas gain first victory

UDFA/BANKS DIH Christmas Futsal Day Two……

– FC YMCA, Capital FC, among second-night winners

By Joe Chapman



DEFENDING champions Silver Shattas brushed aside Amelia’s Ward Panthers, 11-2, to win for the first time after drawing their opening game in the ongoing year’s Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) fourth annual Banks DIH futsal Championship.

On Wednesday night, at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden, they were not the only winners as FC YMCA, Capital FC, Winners Connection and Blueberry Hill won for the second time.

Playing in the first game of the night, a Group ‘C’ clash, FC YMCA rebounded from a 0-2 half-time deficit to rally to a 3-2 victory against Net Rockers, who were ahead, compliments of goals by Shane Luckie and Denzil Pryor before the opening stanza ended.

But FC YMCA, led by a brace from Barrack John and another goal off the boot of Jaden Nelson, pushed them to victory after they had won their opening match last Saturday against Eagles United 8-2.

Capital FC then overwhelmed Fearless 5-0, after a 2-0 half-time score, to secure their second Group ‘B’ victory following their walkover victory against Coomacka on the opening night.

This time, Duquan Wilson and Selwyn Barnes both scored doubles with the other from Devonte Tappin ensuring the win.

Topp XX then scored a solid 5-3 win over Hi Stars in their Group ‘A’ matchup.

Wednesday night’s win was the first for Topp XX who held Silver Shattas to a 3-3 draw in their first match.

For the winners, Ryan Arthur had a hat-trick as Jamal Bentick accounted for the other goals, after they were leading 2-0 at lemon time.

The fourth match was a Group ‘B’ affair with Blueberry Hill gaining a 4-0 win over Coomacka.

Rondell Arthur’s double and single strikes from Joshua Daniels and Samuel Broomes were responsible for the victory by Blueberry Hill, their second after winning their first match against Fearless, 2-1.

Botafago then thrashed Rockstone 9-0, behind Shemar Caesar’s hat-trick, a brace each from Ojani Whittington and Shane Haynes and the other two goals from Malachi Todd and Ronel Depustrom.

Botafago had lost their first game against Milerock 3-1.

In a Group ‘C’ encounter, Winners Connection outplayed Eagles United 3-2, after being ahead at half time 2-1, with Akeem Caesar, Anthony Layne and Jamal Reynolds accounting for their goals.

Dexter Milo Jr and Amani King were the scorers for Eagles United.

In the other result of the night last year’s winners Silver Shattas, after being held to a 3-3 draw against Group ‘A’ opponents Topp XX, battered Amelia’s Ward Panthers 11-2 to record their first win.

They led 3-1 after the first period ended and Colwyn Drakes helped himself to a quadruple of goals for the winners, with hat-tricks coming from Jehu Regis and Jonah Simon, with Damian Williams getting the other goal.

For the losers Damal Warner and Paul Trotman were their scorers.

This preliminary round of group matches will continue on Sunday night, with seven matches at the tournament venue the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.