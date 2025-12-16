Cops cleared of obstructing justice in Quindon Bacchus murder probe

CHARGES against Guyana Police Force (GPF) members Cadet Officer Dameion McLennon and Lance Corporal Thurston Simon were dismissed on Monday, after Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore upheld no-case submissions at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Both officers had faced allegations of attempting to obstruct justice by providing false information during the investigation into the June 10, 2022, shooting death of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, a father of one from Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

McLennon and Simon had been on cash bail pending the hearing. McLennon and Simon were represented by attorneys Bernard DaSilva and Glen Hanoman, respectively.

Last month in related proceedings, Demerara High Court Judge Gino Persaud upheld a no-case submission for 24-year-old Police Lance Corporal Kristoff De Nobrega, who was charged with Bacchus’s murder.

The judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charge and ordered the jury to return a not-guilty verdict, formally acquitting De Nobrega. Following a preliminary inquiry last year, a magistrate had found sufficient evidence to commit De Nobrega to stand trial at the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

According to police reports, on the day of the incident, ranks conducted an operation at Haslington, ECD, around 14:30hrs based on intelligence received earlier.

A 22-year-old construction worker guided officers to Bacchus, who allegedly possessed a firearm and had intended to sell it to an undercover officer. During the exchange, Bacchus reportedly fired at the officer and was struck in return.

A .380 pistol with one round and spent shells were recovered at the scene. Bacchus later died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation from multiple gunshot wounds.

Following a recommendation from the Police Complaints Authority on July 3, 2022, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that charges be instituted against Lance Corporal Simon and Cadet Officer McLennon.

Lance Corporal De Nobrega was separately charged with the murder of Bacchus. In a separate civil matter, Justice Nigel Niles ruled in 2024 that the state must pay GY$24 million to Bacchus’s mother after acknowledging liability for his unlawful killing.