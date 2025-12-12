News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Strong winds leave millions in Sao Paulo without power, cutting water and flights
A tree lies on a damaged car following heavy rains, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 10, 2025 (REUTERS/Leticia Fucuchima)
A tree lies on a damaged car following heavy rains, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 10, 2025 (REUTERS/Leticia Fucuchima)

ABOUT 1.5 million homes and businesses were without electricity on Thursday after an extra-tropical cyclone swept through Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, toppling trees and power lines and disrupting flights and the water supply.

Damaging wind storms also caused vast power outages in 2023 and 2024, putting utility firm Enel under intense public scrutiny.

Enel said gusts of up to 98 km/h (61 mph) battered the region during a 12-hour gale on Wednesday, with impacts lingering into Thursday across the city of 11.5 million people and the wider metro region.

About 2 million customers in the area lost electricity during the storm’s peak, Enel said in a statement early on Thursday, adding that service had been restored to 500,000.

Power regulator Aneel demanded the company provide detailed explanations for the disruptions.

Water utility Sabesp warned that outages had hit its pumps, affecting neighborhoods across the area.

“The long time without power to pump water heavily impacted the system. Supply is being resumed gradually,” Sabesp said.

Air travel also faced disruptions. Airport operator Aena (AENA.MC) said Sao Paulo’s Congonhas Airport, which handles domestic flights, was open on Thursday but had cancelled 31 arrivals and 15 departures, after scratching 181 flights on Wednesday.

At Guarulhos International Airport, one of Latin America’s busiest, 61 arrivals and 56 departures were cancelled since Wednesday, its operator said in a separate statement, adding that operations were back to normal early on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Guyana an ‘exceptional bright spark’ in a challenging global space
President, Dr Irfaan Ali recently received a visit from the Bahá’í National Spiritual Assembly of Guyana
All NDCs will get support to transform the lives of Guyanese
‘I am back in making sure that what we promised can be delivered’
Five Guyanese secure top honours at CXC regional awards
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.