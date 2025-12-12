Petra unveils new KFC sponsored Pavilion at MoE ground

Seating for close to 500 persons

AS the youth football population gears up for this year’s staging of the KFC Goodwill International Football Series, the Petra Organisation and the tournament’s title sponsor KFC Guyana delivered on its promise to raise the level of the tournament.

The two entities unveiled a spanking new pavilion yesterday with more than 400 bucket seats for patrons set to enjoy the tournament and the other grass root tournaments hosted year-round by the organisers.

Petra Director Troy Mendonca said much hard work went into the completion of the stands as he shared the origin story of the organisation.

“Thirteen years ago, we came to this facility, we were president and secretary of the Georgetown Football Association. Fast forward and then we started the Courts Pee Wee Football Tournament as GFA and when we left, Molly Hassan the then marketing manager said she wanted us to continue this tournament and that was the birth of the Petra Organisation. We started the tournament at Thirst Park and then we started looking around and we ended up here,” he said.

He said the support of the Unit of Allied Arts assisted with the use of the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) ground and this was key to them being able to use and later adopt the facility for the hosting of all their competitions.

The Petra Organisation has over the years gained financial support for the installation of lights, upgrading of the field and drainage of the facility in partnership with the MoE.

KFC Guyana CEO Paul Subryan commended the grass root football organisers for their work, saying, “At KFC we have a culture of recognition, when we experience great performances from anybody at KFC we take the time to recognise that and I want to take a moment to recognise before I say anything else to recognise Dr Cole for their efforts, he and his team for achieving their goal.”

He added, “This was a very important milestone for us as a company we have only been in existence in Guyana for nine years. This facility has been around for about 30 years and the Petra Organisation for 13 years and a young company such as ours, we are able to do fantastic things like this. This is a demonstration of our commitment to the development of infrastructure for sports; we are very committed and grateful for the support we continue to get across this country and KFC as a brand is embedded in Guyana and in whatever way we can support our communities we want to do that and it also depends on our budget but with Guyana’s continued support for KFC I think we can make it happen.”

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Marti De Souza who represented the Education Minister Sonia Parag, expressed thanks to KFC Guyana for their investment in the stands.

He said, “This is what corporate social responsibility looks like, it is not all about talking, it is not all about eating, it is about giving back, giving back to our people, giving back more importantly to our young people and what you have done in collaboration with Petra, we at the Ministry of Education recognise it yearly and as such we commend you.’