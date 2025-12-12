More international carriers are setting their coordinates for Guyana –President Ali says

WITH Guyana expanding its regional and international partnerships, the country’s aviation landscape is entering a transformative new phase, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has said.

Outlining an ambitious plan for both international expansion and domestic integration, Dr Ali, during his address at the ICAO Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Plus (NGAP+) Programme launch earlier this week, held at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, told stakeholders that the government will continuously make strategic investments in the local aviation network.

“More international carriers are setting their coordinates for Guyana. We’re opening new routes, strengthening ties with our CARICOM [Caribbean Community] family and beyond. But the real story, the real revolutionary story, is happening right here at home,” the President said.

But while global connectivity continues to rise, the President stressed that the most profound changes are unfolding within Guyana’s borders.

“The real story, the real revolutionary story, is happening right here at home. Our domestic aviation network is expanding. And it will expand further,” he said.

According to the President, this expansion is rooted in the government’s commitment to equitable development.

“Our government’s economic philosophy is built on the principle of inclusive development. No region, no community will be left on the tarmac of progress,” he affirmed.

The Head of State emphasised Guyana’s geographic diversity, describing it as a nation of “vast, rich, beautiful interior and coastlands.”

The administration’s mission, he said, is to unify these areas through comprehensive connectivity.

The President said: “Our mission is to integrate them, to connect them, to link urban to rural, and urban and rural to hinterland. Not just by road or river, but by the most powerful connector of all, the air.”

This vision centres on linking remote hinterland communities with the coast, improving access to services, markets, and new opportunities.

“We will link the deep reaches of our country to the coastline. We’ll connect community to opportunity, miner to market, farmer to frontier,” the President stated.

He underscored that these goals are not aspirational but actionable, adding: “This is not a distant dream. It is our flight plan. And as we execute this plan, the local aviation sector will not just grow, it will soar.”

The President added: “This expansion creates a demand, a demand for skilled Guyanese.”

Between 2020 and 2025, the country has received more than 17 international awards, nominations and recognitions.

These include the Bronze Award for Exhibition Design at Japan Expo 2025 and the Destination of the Year Award for Natural Attractions from the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association in 2025.

It was also recently reported that visitor-arrival data for the period January to October 2025 shows that Guyana has already surpassed last year’s numbers.

Speaking during the launch of the One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket last week, Dr Ali noted that October 2025 was particularly strong, recording a 28.9 per cent year-on-year increase and welcoming approximately 42,306 visitors.

The January to October period reflects an overall increase of 24 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

President Ali added that if current trends continue, Guyana is projected to close 2025 with at least a 20 per cent rise in total arrivals.

He said this will represent the highest annual total in the country’s tourism history, and reinforces the view that Guyana’s global moment has arrived and the country continues to gain strength.