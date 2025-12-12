Five Guyanese secure top honours at CXC regional awards

GUYANA continues to cement its position as an academic powerhouse in the Caribbean, with five students earning top distinctions at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Regional Awards held on Thursday night.

Leading the country’s achievements at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level was Sara Khan of Queen’s College, who captured the Most Outstanding CAPE Candidate Overall title, receiving the prestigious Dennis Irvine Award. Her exceptional performance places her among the brightest scholars in the region for 2025.

At the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level, four Guyanese students also secured major honours:

Mahesa Boodhoo, Queen’s College – Most Outstanding Candidate Overall

Dhanesh Tularam, Saraswati Vidya Niketan – Most Outstanding Candidate in Business

Racquel London, Queen’s College – Most Outstanding Candidate in Humanities

Samara Munro, Queen’s College – Most Outstanding Candidate in Sciences

All five awardees were granted scholarships to pursue further studies at the University of the West Indies, marking a significant milestone as they prepare to advance their academic careers. (NCN)