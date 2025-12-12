Carlos Adams donates three complete golf club sets to LGC

THE festive season of goodwill has brought an especially meaningful gift to the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), as celebrated Guyanese sportsman Carlos Adams has donated three full sets of golf clubs, each complete with putters, bags, and gloves, to support the club’s continued development and accessibility.

Adams, a multi-discipline athlete with a long and distinguished sporting career, said his contribution is rooted in gratitude and a desire to give back. “As a sportsman, someone who has been involved in sports for many years, I’ve always tried to make contributions. One such area was the sport of tennis, in which I represented Guyana. This time, I decided to contribute to golf, a sport I truly love,” he noted. “It is always meaningful to do something for your club and for the people who can benefit from it. These clubs can be rented by players, which in turn generates revenue for the LGC. They will also be helpful for visitors and first-time players who may not have their own equipment. That is why I felt I should give back to the club.”

Adams’ love for sport is matched only by his competitive success. He is widely regarded as one of Guyana’s most versatile athletes, holding championship titles across several disciplines. In 2014, he dominated lawn tennis, capturing both the singles and doubles titles in the Over-35 and Over-45 categories.

That same year, he made his mark in golf by winning a major local title, the Macorp Open. More recently, Adams recorded strong international performances, securing 4th place in the Senior Category at the 2024 Suriname Open and improving to 3rd place in 2025.

His donation arrives at a strategic time for the LGC, which continues to expand its reach and strengthen its role as the home of golf in Guyana. Club representatives expressed gratitude for the gesture, noting that the equipment will support training, encourage new participation, and enhance the player experience during tournaments and community engagements.

For many newcomers, access to quality equipment is a crucial first step towards discovering and embracing the sport.

Adams’ contribution reflects the broader spirit of Christmas, a season defined by generosity, community, and uplifting others. His gesture not only enhances the club’s offerings but also reinforces the importance of athletes giving back to the institutions that helped shape their journeys.

The Lusignan Golf Club extended heartfelt thanks to Adams for his commitment to the sport and for continuing to champion its growth both locally and abroad. As the club prepares for a new year of tournaments, outreach, and development, gifts like these serve as timely reminders that one act of generosity can have a lasting impact on an entire sporting community.