𝐍𝐓𝐂 condemns Mohamed’s ‘disturbing’ actions against Minister Browne

The following is the full text of a statement from the NTC:

“The National Toshaos Council (NTC) joins with Indigenous voices and village leaders across Guyana in strongly condemning the disturbing display of intimidation by the WIN party, led by Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, outside the Amerindian Hostel on Princess Street on Sunday, December 7. It was a calculated show of force that targeted the Minister of Amerindian Affairs and Ex-Officio member of NTC, Hon. Sarah Browne.

Such behaviour toward a sitting Minister; particularly one entrusted with the welfare and development of Indigenous peoples, is unacceptable, counterproductive, and undermines the respectful dialogue necessary for addressing national issues. This reckless behaviour also fuels ethnic hostility and places Amerindians at greater risk, especially as we have already witnessed a surge in racially driven online attacks. As such, we extend full solidarity to Minister Browne whose calm and courageous stance amid provocation showed the maturity that was absent on the other side.

The Amerindian Hostel is a refuge, a place for our people to access healthcare, education, and government support, and what unfolded outside its gates was an unacceptable assault on their dignity as shouting, aggression, and orchestrated hostility turned a place of comfort into a scene of intimidation and disrespect.

We acknowledge that there are genuine and important issues related to the current Amerindian Hostel that must be addressed as a matter of priority. The Council urges the government to continue treating these concerns with the seriousness they deserve and to advance corrective measures in the shortest possible time.

𝐍𝐓𝐂 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

As Guyana advances, Amerindian communities continue to rise with it through transformative investments in infrastructure, education, and economic empowerment. The NTC therefore, welcomes the Government’s plan for a new state-of-the-art Amerindian Hostel. This announcement was no surprise for NTC as only recently during our Executive meeting, discussions were held on the condition and challenges of the current Amerindian hostel and plans for a new hostel among other major interventions in the proposed 2026 budget. This investment represents a long-awaited step toward ensuring that Indigenous peoples who travel to the capital have access to dignified, safe, and reliable accommodation. We anticipate continued consultation and collaboration as this project moves forward.

“The NTC remains unwavering in its commitment to work with all partners; government, opposition, civil society, and community leaders, for the upliftment and advancement of all Amerindian peoples. Together, through respect and dialogue, we can achieve lasting progress.”