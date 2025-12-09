UMAMI Products now available in Canada

UMAMI Incorporated recently announced that its products are now available in stores in Canada, North America.

Managing Director of UMAMI, Chris Persaud, said that this is a new market the company has tapped into this year.

According to Persaud, 2025 was a good year in terms of export potential. He said the brand equity was so strong that the demand for it is now not only in the traditional diaspora market but also in non-traditional markets.

“The Canadian Canadians are asking for it, and I would assume that’s because of the influx of the expats we have here through the Oil and Gas. You know, they come, they see it, they go back home and they’re asking for it. And we got, we managed to lock down a good distributor, and so we’re now available in Canada,” the Managing Director said.

Persaud stated that while the company exports to the United States, it also exports its product throughout the Caribbean, with market presence in St. Croix (U.S. Virgin Islands), Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Grenada, Dominica and a number of other islands.

He remarked that UMAMI has always been a brand that is built on national pride, adding that the demand has been tremendous from locals and persons visiting.

Notably, just last week, UMAMI was awarded an Export Achievement Award from the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), in recognition of its entry into the Canadian market.

UMAMI Incorporated is a local manufacturer that produces a wide array of value-added, high quality, agro-processed food commodities. These include sauces, seasonings and condiments.

The company is focused on consistent product quality using appropriate technology, and its dedicated teams work tirelessly to ensure optimum customer satisfaction.

The word UMAMI derives from the Japanese language and means “pleasant taste”.