Hundreds support Human Services Ministry’s gender-based violence initiative

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Sunday hosted its Stride Against Silence and Cinema with a Cause led by Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud from the Kitty Roundabout to the Kingston Seawall Bandstand.

This noble stand drew support from hundreds of eager supporters who rallied together with one powerful message: Guyana stands united to end Gender-Based Violence (GBV), moving a step toward a safer, more compassionate Guyana.

Minister Persaud noted that last year, there was a 33 per cent reduction in domestic-violence murders. This year this number has almost doubled.

According to her, this shows that no matter the number of systems and services put in place, it’s the people who must change.

“It is the people. The way they think. The way they see themselves and others, and more importantly, how they value the lives, the well-being, the welfare of those outside of themselves,” the minister shared.

Dr Persaud underscored that we have to become a society of conscious people. There is no replacement for that she said.

The minister recalled that when the 914 hotline was launched in 2021, people questioned the move, asking why another hotline was being established and whether it was going to be a solution to the problem.

She highlighted that today, the hotline responds to thousands of calls, with over 10,000 calls for this year alone.

According to Dr Persaud, more than 200 of these calls relate to violence against children, while 250 are directly related to violence against adults.

Noting that there are persons who are afraid to call, she said, “When you live in an environment of fear in your own home, you need the courage to take steps to come out of that environment. How will you find it in yourself?”

The minister said the IMatter App is there, an extension of the 914 hotline, allowing persons who need help to chat live with counsellors, legal aids and other support services.

Dr Persaud further mentioned that in 2026, we will see more modifications to these services.

She called on persons to use a whistle – a simple item which she says can sound the alarm for help.

Along with women, the minister said there is a growing number of men making reports against/ about violence.

“We’ve started a Brave Centre in Region Three, an empowerment centre for men where they have brave circles and they speak about many things including fatherhood, masculinity, empowerment, emotions, conflict, partnerships,” the minister revealed.

She said the hardest thing to do is to change mindsets, biases, prejudice, and cultural norms and values.

“We have to start doing, and start doing it at home. We’re creating the ecosystem. It’s not perfect, but we’re going to work hard and harder at it until it’s perfect because that matters too. Our government believes in inclusivity, accessibility and we’re going to work until we have that down 1,001 per cent,” she added.