News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Prosecutors Dismantle Core Defense Argument in High-Stakes Mohameds Extradition Fight
Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed pictured with their attorneys, Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva (Delano Williams photo)
Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed pictured with their attorneys, Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva (Delano Williams photo)

A courtroom showdown over the extradition of Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, escalated on Monday as Jamaican King’s Counsel Terrence Williams urged the magistrate to dismiss the defence’s constitutional application, describing it as “premature and without merit.”

The Mohameds, through their legal team, are challenging the constitutionality of Section 8 3(a) and Section 8 3(b) of the 2009 amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act.

King’s Counsel Terrence Williams

They argue that the provisions are inconsistent with the Constitution of Guyana and unlawfully restrict fundamental rights, including their right to liberty and access to due legal process.

As part of their challenge, the defence has asked the magistrate to refer the constitutional questions to the High Court for determination.

But Williams countered that established judicial precedent requires such challenges to be raised only after extradition proceedings have concluded.

Entertaining them at this stage, he argued, would serve no legitimate purpose other than to stall the ongoing process.

He insisted that the application is “frivolous and vexatious,” stressing that the court should not allow constitutional objections to interrupt the procedural steps governing extradition.

The magistrate is expected to deliver a ruling on the defence’s application on Wednesday.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
UMAMI Products now available in Canada
Sealed U.S. Indictment Signals National-Security Concerns in Mohameds’ Case
Mohameds seek High Court review of extradition law
Design, budget for new Amerindian Hostel already finalised
The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has begun
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.