GAU hosts commencement ceremony for newest batch of healthcare professionals

THE Georgetown American University (GAU), a local private university, on Friday hosted a commencement ceremony for the 2025 batch of Doctors of Medicine, Nurses, Registered Nurses, and Nursing Assistants.

At the National Cultural Centre, Georgetown, where the simple but very important ceremony was held, GAU board member Rudolph Cummings said strategies are what are steering the GAU forward. He added that these strategies depend on what is evolving globally in the field of healthcare, and the university recognises the health status of all populations that should benefit from the training graduates receive.

Speaking on the evolution of moving to paperless (digital) means of recording data, Dr. Cummings said the GAU is striving to have a digital platform for learning and administration.

“The university is anxious to have in place, as soon as possible, its own campus. It is also in the process of setting up a campus, a satellite campus in Atlanta (USA), and both of these campuses will benefit significantly from the digitisation of all the processes, both learning and administration, that are availing themselves to teachers, students, and administrators,” Dr. Cummings announced.

Additionally, he revealed that the board is at the forefront of trying to support the school by finally helping to source the resources necessary for new technologies and to improve the performance of the GAU’s studentship.

Meanwhile, Dr. Melissa Varswyk, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President at the GAU in her brief remarks stated that this batch of nursing students was part of the GAU’s pilot programme for the Nursing School. The first of many trials, errors and challenges, the graduating class had a total of six students.

Dr. Varswyk told the graduands that they all saw their various obstacles as stepping stones to this very moment.

“Every examination, every sleepless night of study, every moment you questioned your own strength. Those were not setbacks. Definitely not because you are here today. They were confirmations. They were proof that you were moving, you were growing, and you were advancing,” she said.

Dr. Varswyk emphasised to them that if there is no challenge as they move to the next chapters of their lives, it means that they have stopped moving, growing and achieving.

In her charge, the institution’s president challenged the graduands to create a five-year goal for themselves. These goals, she said, can be achieved if they believe and work towards accomplishing them.

“I want you to remember this. A challenge is not a wall, it’s a door, and only those who dare to push it open will discover how powerful they truly are. Graduates, as you go forward, embrace every change, expect challenges, and when challenges appear, smile, because it means you are on the path to growth and towards creating the true you,” Dr. Varswyk stressed.