Guyana remains committed to deepening ties with St. Lucia

–President Ali highlights in congratulatory message to Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre on his re-election to office

GUYANA has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with Saint Lucia following the re-election of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

In an official statement, President Dr. Irfaan Ali extended congratulations on behalf of the Government and People of Guyana, noting that Pierre’s second-term victory reflects the strong confidence the Saint Lucian electorate continues to place in his leadership.

President Ali said the renewed mandate positions Pierre and his party to continue “the important work of national development”, and that Guyana is eager to strengthen collaboration with Castries in the months and years ahead.

“I look forward to working closely with his government … to advance our shared ideals of regional cooperation and integration, and to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly relations between Guyana and Saint Lucia,” the statement read.