News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana remains committed to deepening ties with St. Lucia
St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre was re-elected to serve a second term in office
St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre was re-elected to serve a second term in office

–President Ali highlights in congratulatory message to Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre on his re-election to office

GUYANA has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with Saint Lucia following the re-election of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.
In an official statement, President Dr. Irfaan Ali extended congratulations on behalf of the Government and People of Guyana, noting that Pierre’s second-term victory reflects the strong confidence the Saint Lucian electorate continues to place in his leadership.
President Ali said the renewed mandate positions Pierre and his party to continue “the important work of national development”, and that Guyana is eager to strengthen collaboration with Castries in the months and years ahead.
“I look forward to working closely with his government … to advance our shared ideals of regional cooperation and integration, and to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly relations between Guyana and Saint Lucia,” the statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Persons to receive critical training to support digital health system
‘Guyana leaping towards new horizons’
Guyana, UK sign MoU to deepen cooperation on forest governance, advance sustainable development
Health Ministry working with partners to acquire ground-breaking HIV prevention medication
CCJ hears long-delayed 25-year-old Cara Investments case over Hotel Tower sale
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.