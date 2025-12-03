$50,000 one-off cash grant for all Guyanese living with disabilities

–President Ali announces, outlines further plans for programmes, policies for lifelong support

Persons living with disabilities across Guyana will benefit from a one-off $50,000 cash grant before the end of this month, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced.

Addressing a special Christmas luncheon in observance of International Day of Persons with disabilities, on Wednesday, the Head of State disclosed that this payout will see an input of $41.4 billion in direct assistance to more than 27,000 vulnerable citizens.

“My government has been committed to the tasks of transforming our vision of an inclusive society into a tangible reality for all citizens. Our citizens, including our brothers and sisters living with disabilities,” the President said.

He noted that the country has laid a formidable foundation to protect the rights and the formal dignity of persons living with disabilities.

This is reflected in the introduction of new legislation and policies, building a society where inclusion is not an afterthought but a fundamental principle.

The new grant builds on the government’s previously expanded support for PWDs through financial aid, education, employment and housing.

Monthly public assistance payments were raised to $22,000 and benefit over 40,000 recipients, including PWDs.

The government also distributed cash grants totalling $1.9 billion as part of social aid, including a specific $35,000 one-time grant for 25,000 registered PWDs, representing a total of $875 million in targeted support.

Persons with permanent disabilities have also gained access to lifelong public assistance, ensuring continuous financial support.