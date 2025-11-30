Saving History

BURIED deep in our soils are the secrets left by our previous generations. Every few years, one of these secrets is uncovered, examined, and arranged into stories for us to marvel at. Sometimes, these ancient secrets take the form of tombs or pyramids. Sometimes, they are nothing more than bones or pieces of ceramic. Nevertheless, when they are pieced together, they give us a window into the past and remind us of who we used to be.

There are other ways for us to remember our past, too. We can remember our past through craft, through art, and through the stories we learn from our predecessors. Each time a recipe is passed on to a new generation, each time a grandfather teaches his grandson a family craft, and each time a mother sings her daughter a song, a piece of sacred history is preserved.

What if, however, we were to suddenly find ourselves in an era where nothing was passed on or preserved? What if crafts and stories faded like dying flowers? What if our successors looked back and saw no way to trace their roots? This idea may seem rather abstract, but it is the reality we collectively face today.

As we each go through our lives, we will eventually come to the strange realisation that the obstacles we face and overcome give us meaning. The stars are only so beautiful because the surrounding darkness punctuates their light. The sight of flowing water is only so mesmerising because of the stones and boulders which shape its torrents. The fights and struggles we face lead to our metamorphosis. They shape us and help us shine. Despite these facts, it is impossible to imagine turning down a chance to live a life without struggles. It is natural for us to make choices that will make our lives as easy as possible; this has become quite evident in today’s era.

Our generation is known for its efficiency and its value of time. In almost every aspect of our lives, from transportation to healthcare, we use tools and technology to save time and energy. Simple tasks such as washing clothes or cooking a meal are no longer as labour-intensive as they used to be. So, we can use our additional time to pursue other interests. However, this sudden dependence on technology has normalised spending as little time as possible on each task. As a result, we are losing enormous chunks of our culture in exchange for convenience. Culture is segmented and spread as short-lived trends, often used in the commercial world. Then, once it becomes irrelevant, the trend is discarded and replaced by a new one.

For example, ever-changing fast fashion and easily available Western clothes have grossly replaced culture-specific clothing and crafts. Parsi embroidery, which originated in Persia and was later brought to India, is now considered a dying art. A piece made using Parsi embroidery can take anywhere from three weeks to eight months to complete. Yet because of its labour-intensive nature and low demand, it is currently fading away. Traditionally, food items such as cakes, pies, breads and jams would have been prepared at home. However, these too are replaced today by their store-bought counterparts for the sake of time.

These crafts and traditions, though labour-intensive and time-consuming, served as the foundation for our societies in important ways. They gave each individual in a community a meaningful role and allowed their skills to be utilised productively. More importantly, they became the identities that people have learned to carry. Our food, our clothing, and our crafts are not necessarily what make up our history. Rather, it is the methodologies we used to create these things that became such crucial facets of our culture.

Change can be as simple as learning a family recipe and using it instead of buying fast food; it can be as simple as buying clothing from a traditional craftsman rather than a fast-fashion website. We can still save our history. It is not too late. By prioritising meaning and not convenience in our choices, we can ensure that our culture is preserved for future generations.