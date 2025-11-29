Gov’t unveils overhaul of tint waiver system

–basic 35 per cent light penetration now allowed without waiver

THE Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, on Friday, announced sweeping reforms to Guyana’s vehicle tint regulations, introducing a new framework aimed at reducing abuse, increasing fairness, and streamlining the approval process.

The measures, unveiled by Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, take immediate effect and will be backed by amendments to the country’s tint legislation.

Minister Walrond said the overhaul follows a sharp rise in waiver applications and mounting public concern over misuse of the system.

“I’ve observed an exponential increase in requests for tint waivers. At the same time, I’ve received numerous complaints regarding unscrupulous practices and individuals who have sought to abuse the existing system,” she stated during the Facebook live announcement.

According to the Minister, the existing mechanism had become untenable.

“It has become evident that the current mechanism is burdensome, inconsistent, and vulnerable to manipulation,” she noted, adding that the decision to reform the system followed a “comprehensive evaluation” and consultations with the Guyana Police Force and other technical specialists.

A major shift under the new policy is the introduction of standardised tint regulations that allow all motorists to install basic tint without requiring a waiver.

“There will be a universal provision for basic tint without waiver, which stipulates that all motor vehicles will now be allowed tint with no less than 35 per cent light penetration. This applies across the board and does not require any tint waiver,” Minister Walrond said.

The new policy introduces “three clearly defined tint waiver categories based on assessed risk profiles,” designed to standardise how exemptions are granted.

Particularly, “restricted waivers for high security categories will be introduced,” the minister said.

She said: “Categories one and two will apply strictly to diplomats, government officials, high-profile security-related persons and other specific categories expressly approved by the Minister of Home Affairs.”

Walrond confirmed that the current tint waiver legislation will be amended to reflect and legally support this revised structure.

She issued a firm reminder that the revised regulations apply to all motorists, noting: “All motor vehicle owners and operators are required to comply fully with these revised tint regulations. These changes are intended to bring predictability, equity and fairness to the long-standing issue of tint management.”

Non-compliance will attract penalties, she said, adding: “Failure to comply will result in the application of prescribed fines and charges under the relevant traffic and enforcement regulations.”

The minister also clarified the previous legal position, emphasising how significantly the new regime differs from the past system.

She said: “I wish to underscore that prior to the implementation of this new tint management regime, in the absence of a tint waiver granted by the Minister of Home Affairs, windows on motor vehicles where the factory or manually installed were not permissible.”

Even where waivers were granted, she added, tint allowances were limited.

“Further, even with the granting of a tint waiver, a degree of tint for no less than 65 per cent light penetration was allowed,” Walrond said.

The new rules now offer far greater flexibility.

“In stark contrast, this new regime introduces an across-the-board 35 per cent light penetration for all motor vehicles,” the minister said.

To allow motorists time to adjust, the government has set a transition period ending next year.

“To support an orderly transition, motor vehicle operators are granted a compliance period up to December 31, 2025. After this date, the Guyana Police Force will commence aggressive nationwide enforcement operations,” Walrond announced.