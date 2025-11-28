‘Mohameds will get due process’ –President Ali says

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday affirmed that the ongoing extradition case against the embattled father son duo, Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed, will follow due process.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event, the Head of State, expressed his thoughts on the recent statements publicly made by Azruddin, who has suggested that the extradition matter could take “at least five years or more” to conclude.

According to Dr. Ali, such comments are troubling, noting that anyone before the judiciary who would speak with such certainty of an outcome should be cause for concern.

“I don’t know why he believes he is in charge of the court. Making a definitive statement like this is concerning to me, and I’m sure it’s concerning to the judiciary, because he is making a statement that is very bold, as if he is aware of a system that will deliver to him a certain result,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, the President noted that the government remains committed to ensuring that all legal processes are followed as the case unfolds.

“We believe in due process. We believe the Mohameds must have due process, and they are having that due process.”

He reminded though that it is the local courts’ duty to determine whether there is enough evidence that constitutes a crime in the United States of America.

“I want to remind you that it is not for the courts of Guyana or the magistrate to try this case, it is for the magistrate to determine whether there is enough evidence that constitutes a crime in the US, and for the extradition to take place based on that,” the President said adding:

“The grand jury has already determined that there is enough evidence for the extradition to take place, So I think it’s a simple proceeding, and we await due process.”

The extradition proceedings at the magistrates’ courts here is supported by documents already submitted by US authorities outlining the alleged offences

The father and son have been hit with an 11-count indictment in the U.S. Florida Southern District Court. The pair face 10 counts jointly, while Azruddin is charged with an additional count related to the importation of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ into Guyana.

Court documents allege that Azruddin and his father conspired to commit wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, aiding and abetting and customs-related violations connected to an alleged US$50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury in October.

According to the filings, Nazar owns 90 per cent of Mohamed’s Enterprise, with Azruddin holding the remaining 10 per cent. The two face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the most serious charge.

In June 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Nazar and Azruddin for engaging in gold smuggling and public corruption, including the alleged defrauding of the Guyanese government of over US$50 million in unpaid duty taxes.

U.S. authorities are believed to have launched their investigation into the Mohameds in the mid-2010s, supported by intelligence sharing and law enforcement co-operation between Guyana and the United States that dates back to around 2016–2017.

The probe involved several U.S. agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The two businessmen are expected to make another appearance at court today as the proceedings continue to unfold.