On the road to building safer, more inclusive and resilient transport in Guyana

By Diletta Doretti, World Bank Group Resident Representative for Guyana

RUSH hour on Guyana’s East Coast of the Demerara corridor reveals the country’s ongoing transformation. Businesses and street vendors line the roadside, students weave through traffic on their way to school, and trucks rumble past cyclists on narrow shoulders. Minibuses race toward Georgetown, carving out their own lanes on the Rupert Craig Highway. This is Georgetown at its peak.

Amid the bustle, pale flowers and white crosses stand as reminders of lives lost during what should have been routine journeys. These roads are lifelines for communities and commerce, but for some, they have become corridors of risk.

As Guyana marks National Road Safety Month this November, under the theme “Careful Driving Saves Lives”, the call for safe, resilient, and inclusive roadways is more pressing than ever. Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, recently remarked that, between 2020 and 2024, there were 574 road crashes resulting in 642 deaths, including 24 children – a haunting toll on families and communities.

With a road death rate of 15 per 100,000 people, enhancing safety on the roads remains a top concern. To confront this, Guyana has boldly aimed to reduce annual road fatalities to fewer than 50 by 2030 through a nation-wide safety initiative, demonstrating the magnitude of the challenge and the determination to protect lives.

This pursuit will be partially supported through the Integrated Transport Corridors Project, led by the Government of Guyana with financing from the World Bank. Last October, Guyana’s Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, and World Bank Vice President for the Latin America and the Caribbean Region, Susana Cordeiro Guerra, formalised the financing agreement.

Through the project, the government is committed to upgrading major road networks with an emphasis on safety and climate resilience, but this goes beyond transport improvement. It is an investment in public safety, preparedness, and equitable opportunity. By increasing connectivity across Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10, the project will enhance access to markets, education and healthcare facilities, benefitting all road users, whether drivers, pedestrians, cyclists or vulnerable groups, such as children, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

Notably, the project aligns with the Safe System approach, an internationally accepted vision that designs roads to protect lives even when mistakes happen. This involves implementing practical changes, such as safer crossings, traffic calming measures, crash barriers, and sidewalks and bike lanes, that enhance pedestrian safety.

These initiatives represent more than technical enhancements for Guyana; they are critical safety interventions. With speeding as a leading cause of road fatalities, measures targeting speed control, traffic calming, awareness, and safer school zones are a direct response to the country’s realities.

Between mid-2018 and mid-2023, World Bank-financed projects provided safer roads for 65 million people worldwide. In Tanzania, similar corridor upgrades cut fatalities by 79%, while in Iraq, improvements along major routes reduced crash deaths by 81%.

The project also incorporates adaption measures, such as elevated embankments, enhanced drainage, and nature-based solutions, to ensure roads remain safe during extreme weather conditions. Guyana’s road standards will also be updated to reflect the latest global best practices adapted to local conditions. Beyond concrete and asphalt, the project invests in people, providing certified training for women in road construction and maintenance, challenging stereotypes, and fostering inclusive progress.

As Guyana observes Road Safety Month, it is essential to remember the impact infrastructure has on shaping society’s future. The Integrated Transport Corridors Project demonstrates Guyana’s commitment to building not only better roads, but a future where safe, inclusive, and sustainable progress is the standard.

The road toward a future where no one loses their life on Guyana’s roads is possible. As the Prime Minister affirmed, “Guyana’s roads should not inspire fear; they should unite communities, enable commerce, and bring families safely to their destinations.”