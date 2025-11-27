–President Ali outlines ‘proactive, innovative’ mandate to newly sworn in regional officials

Outlining the importance of responsiveness, delivery, and cooperation across Guyana’s regional democratic organs, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday afternoon, mandated the newly sworn-in regional and vice regional chairpersons to honour their contracts with their respective constituents, delivering services to the people that are second to none.

“Leadership is not an entitlement; it is a trust… the rationale is clear. The oath binds you publicly and solely to fidelity, impartiality, integrity and service. It is not a ritual. It is a contract, a contract between you and your constituents,” the Head of State said after administering the oath to nine of the ten elected regional officials at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The government aims to enhance public infrastructure, health care delivery, and education services, as well as promote safer communities. To this end, he urged the regional leaders to be proactive in their response to citizens’ needs.

RDCs are expected to be the engine of regional development, bringing government services directly to communities.

“I expect you to intervene early, not far after a problem has grown. I expect you to innovate, not indicate. I expect you to engage with citizens directly and regularly when people see their leaders walking through their communities, listening to their concerns and acting on their needs to develop confidence in institutions that serve them. People must see and believe in the regional democratic councils.”

The president stressed that citizens have a right to expect faster action, visible improvements in their livelihoods and trustworthy governance from their leaders.

The regional leaders who were officially sworn in today are as follows:

Region One (Barima-Waini), Brentnol Ashley was sworn in as Regional Chairman, while Paul Pierre will serve as Regional Vice Chairman.

In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Devin Mohan was sworn in as Regional Chairman, while Humace Oodit was elected as Regional Vice-Chairman.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Sheik Mohamed Ishan Ayube was sworn as Regional Chairman, while Anjanie Narine as Regional Vice-Chairwoman.

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Clemsford Belgrave was sworn in as Regional Chairman, and Deoraj Nauth as Regional Vice-Chairman.

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Ricardo Dwain Phillips was sworn in as Regional Chairman, and Kleon Lindey was elected Regional Vice-Chairman.

While in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Junior Basant was sworn in to serve as Regional Chairman and Sahid Khan as Regional Vice-Chairman, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), June Shondelle J. Shurland-Gittens was sworn in as Regional Chairwoman, and Alden Christopher Marslowe was elected as Regional Vice-Chairman.

In Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Tercellia John was sworn in as Regional Chairwoman, and Samantha John as Vice-Chairwoman.

In Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Vania Albert was sworn in as Regional Chairperson and Daniel Aguilar as Regional Vice-Chairperson.

Meanwhile, in Region 10, the election of a new Chairman for the region ended in a tie. The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Dominique Blair secured nine votes, the same number as Mark Goring of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party.

The tie leaves the final decision in the hands of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, who will be required to convene a special meeting to cast the deciding vote.

And according to President Ali, Minister Manickhand will do so within the ambient constituency time frame as the process is still ongoing.