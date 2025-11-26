U.S.-based Sunita Travel Agency opens branch at Turkeyen

SUNITA Travel Agency, on Tuesday, opened its local office here in Guyana at Lot 31, Area F, Plantation Turkeyen, bringing 18 years of expertise in world-class service and making bookings simple for air travellers.

Manager of the travel agency, Sunita Seegobin, said, during the simple opening ceremony, that the agency started out from a small office in Queens, New York in 2007 and today, it is a striving business in the United States.

She stated that she and her husband Ramnarace known as “Naresh,” left Guyana many years ago and they have now returned to invest in the country, playing a part in its development. She emphasised that their aim is to make bookings simpler for Guyanese. Additionally, they are hoping to build a strong clientele here in Guyana.

Seegobin later informed the gathering that the opening of the Guyana office was her husband’s dream. She said that he played an integral role from beginning to end.

According to her, the partnerships with a number of airlines and other stakeholders made the dream a reality. The U.S. team is keeping that office functional while the Seegobins concentrate on the Guyana office.

Meanwhile, representative of Caribbean Airlines, Dion Inniss, said that the travel agency has delivered excellent customer service in the U.S., and he knows they will do the same thing here in Guyana.

He pointed out that it is the trusted customer care that has earned the company a wide clientele abroad and opening an office here in Guyana, is a bold investment, which is a clear signal of the confidence in the growing travel service industry in Guyana.

Inniss urged the company officials to remain transparent, serve with integrity and to centre the operations on customer care and introducing innovative bundles for air travel. He assured them that Caribbean Airlines stands with the travel agency.

During the opening ceremony, frequent flyers Hugh Ross and Nalini Medina gave testimonials about why they have chosen Sunita Travel Agency for all their air travel needs.

Ross stated that he had to come to Guyana for a funeral and he turned to Sunita Travel Agency for all his bookings. He said all he had to do was pack and leave since all his travel arrangements and details were forwarded to him.

Sometime between 2007 and 2008, he stumbled upon the travel service in Queens, New York and has been using them since.

Medina told the large gathering that she has been living in the U.S. for the past 25 years and she only utilises Sunita Travel Agency. She said she will continue to use them because of the excellent customer service.

Also giving remarks was Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) Chief Executive Officer, Jagdesh Haripersaud, who is a family friend and a firsthand witness to the travel agency’s growth over the years.

He said Sunita Travel Agency is more than buying a plane ticket as it offers world-class service.

Following the ceremony, the ribbon was cut signalling the official opening of the brand-new office. A tour was conducted subsequently.