Labour Ministry probes workplace concerns at Aurora gold mines after videos surface

THE Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning has launched a full investigation into a series of videos circulating on the Team Mohamed’s Facebook page alleging unsafe working conditions, wage grievances and other labour-related concerns at the Chinese-owned Zijin Gold Mountain Ya Mei Construction Inc.

Zijin operates a gold mine at Aurora in Region Seven.

According to the Ministry, no formal complaints were ever filed prior to the release of these videos making this the first time the matters have been brought to its attention.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said it is treating the allegations with urgency and has already activated the technical arm responsible for workplace inspections.

“The Honourable Keoma Griffith, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, has instructed the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department to conduct a thorough and immediate investigation into the allegations presented in the videos,” the release confirmed.

The Ministry said it will engage all parties – workers, management, and any other relevant stakeholders – to gather facts and determine next steps.

One of the videos highlights claims relating to wages, salaries, and fringe benefits. In response, the Minister urged both workers and the company to use the formal dispute-resolution mechanisms available under Guyana’s labour laws.

According to the release, Minister Griffith “encourages all interested parties, including both employees and employers, to visit the Ministry to initiate a peaceful conciliation process, in line with the country’s Labour Act, which aims to ensure that both parties are satisfied following its conclusion.”

The Ministry stressed that the Labour Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act provide the foundation for regulating employer-employee relations, workplace safety, and dispute resolution.

However, it highlighted that the Government remains focused on strengthening these protections and enforcing compliance.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s mandate, the release stated, “The Ministry remains dedicated to ensuring that all workers in Guyana are treated fairly and work in safe, healthy environments.”

Minister Griffith reiterated that the Ministry will continue to enforce the law firmly while strengthening systems to protect workers’ rights across all sectors of the economy.