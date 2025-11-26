News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Labour Ministry probes workplace concerns at Aurora gold mines after videos surface
Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith
Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith

THE Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning has launched a full investigation into a series of videos circulating on the Team Mohamed’s Facebook page alleging unsafe working conditions, wage grievances and other labour-related concerns at the Chinese-owned Zijin Gold Mountain Ya Mei Construction Inc.
Zijin operates a gold mine at Aurora in Region Seven.
According to the Ministry, no formal complaints were ever filed prior to the release of these videos making this the first time the matters have been brought to its attention.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said it is treating the allegations with urgency and has already activated the technical arm responsible for workplace inspections.
“The Honourable Keoma Griffith, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, has instructed the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department to conduct a thorough and immediate investigation into the allegations presented in the videos,” the release confirmed.

A snippet from the video (News Source pic)

The Ministry said it will engage all parties – workers, management, and any other relevant stakeholders – to gather facts and determine next steps.
One of the videos highlights claims relating to wages, salaries, and fringe benefits. In response, the Minister urged both workers and the company to use the formal dispute-resolution mechanisms available under Guyana’s labour laws.
According to the release, Minister Griffith “encourages all interested parties, including both employees and employers, to visit the Ministry to initiate a peaceful conciliation process, in line with the country’s Labour Act, which aims to ensure that both parties are satisfied following its conclusion.”
The Ministry stressed that the Labour Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act provide the foundation for regulating employer-employee relations, workplace safety, and dispute resolution.
However, it highlighted that the Government remains focused on strengthening these protections and enforcing compliance.
Reaffirming the Ministry’s mandate, the release stated, “The Ministry remains dedicated to ensuring that all workers in Guyana are treated fairly and work in safe, healthy environments.”
Minister Griffith reiterated that the Ministry will continue to enforce the law firmly while strengthening systems to protect workers’ rights across all sectors of the economy.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Work advances on Budget 2026
Gov’t has been careful to build resilient macroeconomic framework
Over 30,000 requests made for Soesdyke-Linden Highway lands as demand surges
Several UK companies here as part of fifth trade mission to Guyana
Dharmendra, Jimmy Cliff were an essential part of my teenage years
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.