Cananda’s Newfoundland, Labrador companies explore local energy opportunities

–during ‘highly productive’ trade mission to Guyana

CANADA’S Energy NL recently concluded a highly productive trade mission to Guyana, held from November 17 to 21, aimed at strengthening commercial ties, exploring emerging energy opportunities, and supporting Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) companies as they engage with one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly developing economies.

According to a press release, the mission, supported by Fiscal Frontier, featured six NL companies offering expertise across energy services, engineering, environmental management, and supply-chain solutions.

Over the past week, the delegation participated in targeted business-to-business meetings, industry briefings, and site visits designed to align Canadian and Guyanese capabilities.

The mission underscored the natural alignment between Newfoundland and Labrador and Guyana—two regions with deep experience in offshore resource development, a strong commitment to safe and sustainable operations, and a shared focus on building long-term, locally grounded partnerships.

The delegation held discussions with private-sector leaders and major energy operators active in Guyana’s expanding oil and gas sector, including ExxonMobil Guyana, SBM Offshore, Saipem, and MODEC.

Prior to these engagements, the Guyana Office for Investment provided an in-depth market overview, followed by strategic guidance from the High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Sebastien Sigouin.

High Commissioner Sigouin underscored the importance of in-market presence, noting that Guyana’s relationship-driven commercial environment rewards companies that invest the time to understand local priorities and build trust on the ground.

The mission also included a roundtable session with a coalition of business-support organisations and chambers of commerce, offering the NL companies a broader view of opportunities not only in offshore petroleum development but also in renewable energy, digital transformation and supply-chain resilience, all areas where Canadian firms can offer complementary expertise, while supporting Guyana’s long-term development vision.

A key highlight of the mission was a networking reception hosted at the Official Residence of the High Commissioner of Canada.

The event brought together Guyanese industry leaders, private-sector representatives, and long-standing partners in bilateral co-operation, creating a meaningful platform for relationship building and future collaboration.

“The collaboration between Energy NL, its member companies and partners in Guyana continues to generate meaningful economic opportunities,” said High Commissioner Sigouin in his remarks.

He added: “Canada is proud to support the growth of these business relationships, which reinforce our shared commitment to innovation, responsible energy development and sustainable, long-term investment.”

Energy NL has maintained a sustained presence in Guyana for nearly a decade, leading multiple trade missions and helping NL companies understand and contribute to the evolving local landscape.

This fifth trade mission builds on years of co-operation and sets the foundation for deeper engagement that respects Guyana’s local content framework and supports capacity-building within the country’s growing energy ecosystem.

Energy NL reaffirmed its commitment to assisting member companies as they pursue international opportunities, emphasising that their technical expertise is intended to complement—not compete with—local industry.

By focusing on partnerships, skills development and knowledge exchange, NL companies aim to support Guyana’s economic goals while contributing to a responsible, sustainable and inclusive energy future.