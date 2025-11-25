Minister Parag visits families, hospitalised victims after tragic Corentyne accident

MINISTER of Education, Sonia Parag, on Monday, paid heartfelt visits to families and victims affected by the tragic accident along the Corentyne Public Road last Friday, which resulted in the loss of a teacher and a student, as well as injuries to others.

The driver of the minibus carrying teachers and students, 31-year-old Jerome Bernard of Brighton Village, was among those who lost their lives.

Minister Parag visited Bernard’s home to extend condolences to his grieving mother, who remains deeply distraught after losing her only child.

The minister also visited the home of 16-year-old student, Jodea Seline, from Limlair Village, who died in the accident. Her younger sister, Jennia Seline, aged 13, remains hospitalised at the No. 75 Regional Hospital and is still unaware of her older sister’s passing.

Minister Parag paid a visit to Jennia at the hospital earlier on Monday, demonstrating personal support during this distressing time.

In addition to visiting the families, Minister Parag and her team also visited four students and the teacher still hospitalised at the No. 75 Regional Hospital.

She offered continued support to the injured individuals and their families, reaffirming the Ministry of Education’s commitment to their wellbeing throughout this difficult period.