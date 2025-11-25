News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister Parag visits families, hospitalised victims after tragic Corentyne accident
Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, on Monday, paid heartfelt visits to families and victims affected by the tragic accident along the Corentyne Public Road last Friday, which resulted in the loss of a teacher and a student, as well as injuries to others
Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, on Monday, paid heartfelt visits to families and victims affected by the tragic accident along the Corentyne Public Road last Friday, which resulted in the loss of a teacher and a student, as well as injuries to others

MINISTER of Education, Sonia Parag, on Monday, paid heartfelt visits to families and victims affected by the tragic accident along the Corentyne Public Road last Friday, which resulted in the loss of a teacher and a student, as well as injuries to others.
The driver of the minibus carrying teachers and students, 31-year-old Jerome Bernard of Brighton Village, was among those who lost their lives.
Minister Parag visited Bernard’s home to extend condolences to his grieving mother, who remains deeply distraught after losing her only child.
The minister also visited the home of 16-year-old student, Jodea Seline, from Limlair Village, who died in the accident. Her younger sister, Jennia Seline, aged 13, remains hospitalised at the No. 75 Regional Hospital and is still unaware of her older sister’s passing.
Minister Parag paid a visit to Jennia at the hospital earlier on Monday, demonstrating personal support during this distressing time.
In addition to visiting the families, Minister Parag and her team also visited four students and the teacher still hospitalised at the No. 75 Regional Hospital.
She offered continued support to the injured individuals and their families, reaffirming the Ministry of Education’s commitment to their wellbeing throughout this difficult period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Bartica an emerging hub for digital innovation, economic diversification
AC by Marriott prepares for December opening
Gov’t set to launch hassle-free appointment app
Awareness, accountability, survivor support to highlight ‘16 Days of Activism’
Prosecution makes further disclosure as Mohameds’ extradition hearing continues
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.