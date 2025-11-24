Three Golden Fleece mothers graduate from UG

THE village of Golden Fleece in Region Two is celebrating a remarkable achievement as three mothers from the community, on Saturday, graduated from the University of Guyana, marking milestones of perseverance, dedication, and inspiration for the entire region.

Among the graduates is Padmani Madho, a teacher at Johanna Cecilia Secondary School, who has become the first member of her family to earn a university degree. Madho completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education (Mathematics) while balancing her studies with the demands of raising two young children.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I have two small babies, and many nights I stayed up late while they went to bed. The support from my parents, sister, Powah, and husband was invaluable.”

In encouraging others facing similar challenges, she stated, “Go for it. Even though it may be challenging, it is worth it.”

Dharamdai Maniram, who started her studies in 2023, also graduated on Saturday and she has since described the achievement as the culmination of years of perseverance and discipline.

She credited her success to her late father and the unwavering support of her husband, in-laws, mother, and son. She said they all played a part in helping her to overcome difficult days and maintain her focus as she pursued her educational aspirations. “This achievement is not mine alone; it is ours,” she emphasised.

The other graduate, Bounita Persaud, a mother of two, completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Primary Education, overcoming exhaustion, emotional challenges, and the demands of motherhood and side hustles. She thanked her husband Lakeram Singh, lifelong friend Padminie Pitamber, and family for their support, acknowledging the role they played in helping her maintain focus and determination.

As she reflected on her journey Persaud said: “Today, I celebrate not just a certificate, but resilience, sacrifice, and the love of the people who carried me through.”

The successes of these women highlight the potential of mothers in Golden Fleece and the wider Region Two area to pursue higher education while balancing family responsibilities. Their achievements are of resilience, community support, and the power of determination.

Residents have expressed immense pride in the graduates, celebrating their accomplishments as an inspiration to other women, young and old, who aspire to pursue higher education.

Through their respective journeys, the three mothers have shown that with faith, support, and determination, difficulties can be overcome, transforming dreams into reality.