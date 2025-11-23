Cariah’s hat-trick spins T&T to victory over Scorpions

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Leg spinner Yannic Cariah snared a rare hat-trick to bowl Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to their first victory of this year’s CG United Super50 Cup, courtesy of a 75-run win over the Jamaica Scorpions in second round action here on Friday.

Half centuries by Jason Mohammed and Cephas Cooper were the mainstay of T&T’s total of 256 for eight off their 50 overs after being sent in to bat by the Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Cariah then took centre stage, claiming the wickets of Abhijai Mansingh, Jeavor Royal and Marquino Mindley with successive deliveries, as the Scorpions were bowled out for just 181 in 39.4 overs.

The visitors were put on the backfoot early on in their chase, thanks to a three-wicket haul by off-spinner Jyd Goolie.

Goolie dismissed Kirk McKenzie for 39, had Romaine Morris caught and bowled for 16 and also picked up the wicket of Javelle Glenn cheaply for two, to see the Scorpions slip to 79 for four.

Led by captain Brad Barnes’ knock of 40, the Scorpions recovered to 166 for six before Cariah weaved his magic.

He first had Mansingh caught at cover by Goolie for 18 with the first ball of the 38th over and followed that up by bowling Jeavor Royal with a beautiful googly that breached his defense and trapping Mindley plumb in front with a similar delivery.

Cariah finished with 4-24 while Goolie took 3-15.

Earlier, Mohammed scored 87 from 103 balls with five sixes and two fours and Cooper made 72 off 78 balls with 11 boundaries, to spearhead the home side’s batting.

The pair added 62 runs following the early losses of Kjorn Ottley and captain Joshua Da Silva to carry T&T to 106 for two.

And when Cooper was stumped off the bowling of Barnes, Mohammed shared a 65-run partnership with Goolie, who made 14, to ensure T&T got up to a competitive total.

For the Scorpions, Mindley took 3-39, Barnes 3-43 and Khari Campbell 2-69.