Minister Croal emphasises importance of modern machinery at Caterpillar’s 100th anniversary celebrations

MINISTER of Housing, Hon. Collin Croal, joined Caterpillar district leaders, regional representatives, and industry partners to celebrate Caterpillar’s 100th Anniversary in Guyana, hosted by MACORP at the new Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Delivering an address under the theme “Building the Future Together: Sustainable Housing & Infrastructure”, the minister emphasised the value of public–private collaboration.

He noted that, “partners like MACORP and Caterpillar have been invaluable… your machinery, your expertise, your unwavering commitment… you are playing your part in strengthening Guyana’s infrastructure backbone”.

The minister highlighted the importance of modern equipment in national development, stating, “We cannot talk here about sustainable development without acknowledging of course the importance of modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly equipment”.

He further acknowledged Macorp’s strong local support, noting it has ensured that Guyana has access not only to the equipment but to training, maintenance, and the technological support required to keep projects in the housing sector moving forward.

Looking ahead, the Minister encouraged strengthened collaboration for further development. The event also featured a special-edition machine marking Caterpillar’s century of innovation. (Ministry of Housing)