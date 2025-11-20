Royal International Hotel commits to KFC Goodwill Series

ROYAL International Hotel is the latest corporate sponsor to get on board with the 2025 KFC Goodwill U-18 International Schools Football Tournament set to take place from December 14 –21 at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

General Manager of Royal International Hotel Pamela Manasseh said the management of the hotel is grateful to offer their support for the youth tournament.

“We are forming our unwavering support to Petra as an organisational pillar of strength and inspiration in the realm of sports and youth development. Petra’s dedication to nurturing young talent, fostering character and growth and creating meaningful opportunities through sports is not only admirable but it is truly essential. You have empowered countless young people, encouraging them to dream bigger, strive harder and believe in their own potential.”

Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca says the belief in the competition is high and they are elated with the support from partners to pull off another successful competition.

“We at Petra will continue to push hard, continue to put our best foot forward to deliver this tournament and by virtue of Royal International Hotel coming on board once again it’s indicative of the work we have been doing for the past couple of years. The Support speaks volumes for the belief in this programme and we want to thank them sincerely for developing this relationship.”

The series also has the backing of Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport which committed to the international series for the first time earlier this month and will partner for its successful hosting.

The winning team from the ongoing Republic Bank Secondary Schools League along with the second-placed side will earn the right to face teams from Suriname, Brazil, Jamaica and Trinidad in the KFC Goodwill International Football Series set for December.

Some of the teams are Montiero Lobato School from Boa-Vista Brazil, Kingston College from Jamaica, Anglican Central Educational Authority (ACEA) from Bahamas, Nikerie Select from Suriname and Defending Champions Chase Academic Foundation along with Annai Secondary or St Ignatius Secondary.